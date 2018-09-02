How to watch the Tour of Britain 2018: live stream the cycling online from anywhere

Watch the Tour of Britain 2018: when's it on? The Tour of Britain 2018 gets underway on Sunday, September 2 at 10.45am BST and finishes a week later. Live coverage begins between 9.30am and 10.30am BST for each stage, with highlights available to watch at 8pm for every day of the race.

One of the UK's oldest and most famous cycling races is back, with the Tour of Britain 2018 kicking off this weekend. No matter where you are in the world, you can tune into each day of the race for free with a live stream, and we're here to tell you how.

The route for this year's race will be made up of eight stages, beginning in Wales and ending in London. Along the way, the riders will go from Pembrey Country Park to Newport, Cranbrook to Barnstaple, right across Bristol, from Nuneaton to Royal Leamington Spa, Cockermouth to Whinlatter Pass, Barrow-in-Furness to Whinlatter Pass, West Bridgford to Mansfield, before finishing in the capital.

Big things will be expected of Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome in front of a home crowd, but Team Sky team mate Wout Poels may be the freshest of the three and the best bet to seize victory over the next week of gruelling cycling.

However it pans out, make sure you stay across all the action with a free live stream of the Tour of Britain 2018. Just follow the instructions below.

How to watch The Tour of Britain 2018 online for free in the UK:

Starting on Sunday, September 2 at 10.45am, ITV4 will have live coverage of every stage of the Tour of Britain, with a highlights show pegged for 8pm each day on the same channel.

That means you can live stream the race for free via the ITV Hub if you're not near a TV and want to watch on your mobile, tablet or computer. Another live stream option is the free-to-use TVPlayer.com which has good quality, robust streams.

Eurosport also have rights to show the Tour of Britain if that's your preferred channel for the cycling, though the satellite channel's coverage will be less extensive than ITV4 and will obviously require a subscription.

Live stream Tour of Britain 2018 anywhere in the world for FREE:

For those outside of the UK that still want to follow this year's the 2018 Tour of Britain, the best bet is a VPN service. This means those travelling, on holiday, or living abroad can still follow the race if they have an internet connection.

Once you get the right VPN you can enjoy a secure and speedy connection, even on open Wi-Fi networks like hotels, enabling you to tune in to the race via ITV4 on TVPlayer.com or the ITV Hub .

Even if you're not that IT savvy, don't worry. Getting a VPN is really easy. We've listed how to do it in three easy steps below...

1. Download and install a VPN

The best way to stream the Tour of Britain for free outside the UK is to download and install a VPN with a free trial or 30-day money back guarantee. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee

2. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN service of 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select anywhere in the UK - it's super easy to do.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com

The TVPlayer.com service is free, robust and the best legal way to stream all the action from the Tour of Britain.

Where can I watch The Tour of Britain 2018 using a VPN? A VPN will enable you to stream it from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: the US, Spain, France, Greece, Italy, Turkey, Japan, Poland, Germany, Mexico, New Zealand, Czech Republic, Ireland, Austria, Thailand, Canada, Australia, Denmark, China, Russia, South Africa, Argentina, Singapore and more!

Image courtesy of www.tourofbritain.co.uk