ChiHard fans will be thrilled to hear that Chicago PD is back, picking up right after Detectives Upton and Voight made a series of irrevocably bad decisions that put their careers in jeopardy. Keep reading and we'll explain how to watch Chicago PD season 9 from anywhere now.

Warning: spoilers for Chicago PD season 8 lie below. To avoid these, scroll right down to our guide explaining how to watch Chicago PD.

Debuting in 2014, Chicago PD was the initial spin-off from Chicago Fire. It charts the lives of the patrol officers and elite intelligence officers of the fictional District 21 as they track down the perps of the city’s major crimes.

All the major players have returned this season. But which of them will make it through to the series finale? The dramatic conclusion of season 8 saw Kim Burgess kidnapped, shot and left for dead. She’ll be fighting for her life as the team pursue the person responsible.

Meanwhile, Jay Halstead is mulling over Upton’s proposal of marriage. Will the discovery that she shot a police suspect – whose body was disposed of by Voight – affect their chances of a happy ending?

Ready to be reunited with Chicago’s finest? Then read on as we break down how to watch Chicago PD season 9 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Chicago PD season 9 online in the US

Chicago’s finest police officers are back! And those clinging to a cable subscription will be able to catch Chicago PD season 9 on NBC from September 22 at 10pm ET / PT. If you’re a fan of the One Chicago franchise, you’ll enjoy three times the drama too, as new seasons of spin-off shows Chicago Med and Chicago Fire are broadcast on the very same day, at the earlier times of 8pm and 9pm respectively. Alternatively, you can stream the show via Peacock, NBC's online streaming service. Peacock Premium will cost $4.99 per month, or $49.99 for the year. Should you want to watch Chicago Fire without ads, however, then you'll need to pony up for Peacock Premium Plus at $9.99 per month, or $99.99 a year. Episodes will land after airing. Other cord-cutting options that provide access to NBC live include Sling TV – whose Sling Blue bundle costs just $10 for your first month and includes NBC in most major metropolitan markets – or the pricey though comprehensive Fubo TV, with plans starting at $64.99. Fubo comes with a 7-day free trial, so you could test out the merits of each one first before making a decision.

How to watch Chicago PD season 9 online from outside your country

If you're abroad today but still want to get your fill of Chicago PD season 9 like you would if you were at home, you'll need a VPN to do so. This is because of the pesky digital phenomenon known as geo-blocking, which means watching a stream of Chicago PD from your usual provider might not be possible in certain parts of the world.

However, a Virtual Private Network offers a legal solution to this common internet woe and is remarkably easy to set up and operate. Here's how it works and where to get started.

Use a VPN to watch Chicago PD season 9 online from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features, and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Chicago PD and stream season 9 online in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch Chicago PD at the same time as their American cousins, though at present only with a cable subscription. Chicago PD season 9 will air on CityTV from Wednesday September 22, at 10pm ET / PT. Likewise in the US, Chicago PD will follow brand new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago Fire at 8 and 9pm. Although some content can be streamed free of charge, and without the need for login details, chances are you’ll have to enter your TV provider credentials to watch new Chicago PD live online or on-demand. Content can be accessed either through your web browser or the CityTV Now app for iOS and Android devices. Can't watch CityTV as usual due to pesky geo-blocking restriction? Watch just like you would at home by using a VPN to magically reappear in Canada and gain access to all the content you would at home.

Can I watch Chicago PD season 9 online in the UK?

UK fans will have to wait a frankly criminal few months before finding getting new episodes of Chicago PD. There’s typically a three-month gap between the debut of Chicago PD Stateside and its eventual arrival across the Atlantic (season 8 debuted in November 2020, and aired in the UK February this year). When the time comes, you’ll either want to bag yourself a Sky TV package, where you can watch Chicago PD season 9 through the Sky Witness channel, or sign up for NOW TV’s £9.99 a month entertainment pass (where the last two seasons are currently available to stream). Away from home? Anyone in the UK from a country where Chicago PD season 9 is being broadcast can tune into their home coverage with the help of a good VPN.

Can I watch Chicago PD season 9 in Australia?

Again, expect a short wait for Chicago PD season 9. Foxtel initially broadcast season 8 through the FOX ONE channel in January 2021, a few months after its US premiere, so we’d guess that the next season will land Down Under around December 2021. When that happens, a Foxtel Now subscription will provide you with live FOX ONE access. In addition to the $25 Essential base pack, however, you’ll need to purchase the Drama add-on for an extra $10 a month. Though if you’re a new customer, there’s a tasty 10-day free trial to enjoy beforehand. Finally, if you’re travelling abroad and normally reside in a country where Chicago PD season 9 is available, you can tune into their home coverage with the aid of a quality VPN.