Great budget gaming laptop deals start at just $636 this weekend at Dell

For those looking to get their game on for less this weekend, there are two cheap gaming laptop deals on the Dell G3 15 model that are definitely worth checking out right now at the official site.

The first retails for just $636.99 (was $859.99) currently and features a GTX 1650 Ti graphics card, Intel Core i5-10300H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Don't get us wrong, those aren't the most powerful specs ever, but for the price - they are absolutely fantastic. The GTX 1650 Ti on this model is particularly good for the money as you normally don't see the 'Ti' (faster) version of this card on machines in this price bracket.

If you need something with a bit more oomph, however, then this second Dell G3 15 for $783.99 (was $1,189.99) is another very strong choice. This laptop has the same Intel Core i5-10300H as the previous deal but upgrades the graphics card, RAM, and SSD significantly to a GTX 1660 Ti, 16GB, and 512GB, respectively. For the price, again, this is one very strong gaming laptop deal indeed and allows you to bag what is effectively a mid-range machine for budget prices.

Outside the US? See the best gaming laptop deals in your region just below.

