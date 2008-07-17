Sony's PlayTV launches in September in UK

Sony's PlayTV service – the digital TV recorder for PS3 and PSP – will launch in the UK on 10th September, according to SCEE president David Reeves.

Reeves told Eurogamer that PlayTV will launch roll out in Europe "from September to December" kicking off with the UK launch date of 10th September.

Stream TV to PSP

As well as being able to record TV while playing games, perhaps the coolest feature of PlayTV is the ability to stream live TV to your PSP via the internet.

"It's going to be 10th September that PlayTV comes out," said Reeves at E3 this week.

Play games, record telly

Eurogamer pushed Reeves to find out if it was possible to record TV while playing PS3 games, to which he answered:

"It was very difficult for some of the tech guys but we had to include it in the firmware upgrade, 2.41, but it's done now."

PlayTV is set to cost EUR 99 at launch on 10th September in the UK (just under £80, so TechRadar imagines it will retail in the UK for £79.99) – admittedly, it's a little more than most other freeview boxes on the market, but if you want to stream live TV to your PSP, it's worth it!