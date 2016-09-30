Here's what comes in the PlayStation VR box

With only a couple of weeks left until the official launch of PlayStation VR, it's time for Sony to start ramping up the hype. It's starting off with an unboxing of the core bundle package.

In a video posted to the official PlayStation blog, Sid Shuman is showing fans exactly what they're going to get when they purchase a PlayStation VR headset bundle.

As far as hardware is concerned, the video shows that the bundle will include the virtual reality headset (of course), the external processing unit, all of the necessary power and USB cables, and a pair of headphones. As well as this, the bundle comes with the PlayStation VR demo disc with 18 playable games to give you a sense of just what your headset can do.

The (almost) complete package

It's probably for the best that Sony created this unboxing video to let people know exactly what they're going to get, because it doesn't include everything that's actually required to play the PlayStation VR.

Not included in the box, but still required to play, is the PlayStation camera, while the PlayStation Move controllers which will be required to play some titles on the platform are also absent.

PlayStation VR will hit retailers on October 13, with the core bundle costing £349 ($399 US and $549.95 AU). Pre-orders are still available for anyone that wants to secure their headset, though not everyone is guaranteed to get their pre-ordered device on the exact release date.

To see the bundle for yourself you can have a look at the video below: