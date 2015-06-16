Sony finally launches the PS4 Media Player

Sony has gone pretty big on its game announcements at E3, what with the feather-clad The Last Guardian and Shenmue Kickstarter, but hidden in the pre-show for last night's press conference game-gasm was the announcement that it has finally released the PlayStation 4's Media Player.

It's been a long requested update for the wee wedge-shaped console and now you'll be able to download the new Media Player directly from the PlayStation Store.

It's designed to fit in with your home setup to dial into your home server as well as act as a standard player from plugged in USB media too.

It looks pretty simple so far, with everything connected to the PS4 just appearing in the media section of the player.

And the best bit? You finally get native .MKV support.

Here's a full list of the video and audio codecs the new Media Player supports.

Video

MKV

Visual: H.264/MPEG-4 AVC High Profile Level4.2

Audio: MP3, AAC LC, AC-3 (Dolby Digital)

AVI

Visual: MPEG4 ASP, H.264/MPEG-4 AVC High Profile Level4.2

Audio: MP3, AAC LC, AC-3 (Dolby Digital)

MP4

Visual: H.264/MPEG-4 AVC High Profile Level4.2

Audio: AAC LC, AC-3 (Dolby Digital)

MPEG-2 TS

Visual: H.264/MPEG-4 AVC High Profile Level4.2, MPEG2 Visual

Audio: MP2 (MPEG2 Audio Layer 2), AAC LC, AC-3(Dolby Digital)

AVCHD: (.m2ts, .mts)

Photo

JPEG (based on DCF 2.0/Exif 2.21)

(based on DCF 2.0/Exif 2.21) BMP

PNG

Music