Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3, Watch 4, more: what we expect from Samsung's August event

With the next Samsung Unpacked event of 2021 scheduled for August 11, we're just around the corner from learning all about the new tech Samsung is hiding up its sleeves.

We're expecting loads of new devices, with four gadgets likely according to leaks, rumors and also teases from Samsung itself. There are also a few new things some fans are hoping for, but that likely won't show up - we've listed them below as well.

One thing we're certain isn't showing up is the Samsung Galaxy Note 21, which the company has already confirmed has been canceled.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung has confirmed there will be foldable phones at its August 11 event, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one we're expecting to see. This is Samsung's third-generation book-style folding device, which might also act as a Galaxy Note replacement.

We're expecting a handset with three rear cameras, a 7.5-inch 120Hz main screen (for when the device is opened up), a smaller battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 2, and compatibility with Samsung's S Pen stylus - with one possibly coming bundled with the smartphone.

The odds on this phone coming are pretty high, since the Z Fold 2 debuted at Samsung's similarly timed event in 2020, and loads of leaks are pointing to the device being on the way.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Another foldable phone that could come alongside, or instead of, the Z Fold 3 is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - there wasn't actually a Z Flip 2, not unless you count the Z Flip 5G (and we don't). This is set to be a small-body 'clamshell' style foldable phone, similar to the original Galaxy Z Flip.

According to leaks, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could have a 6.7-inch screen when unfolded, with a smaller information panel on the front of the device when it's folded up, a bigger battery than the original Flip, and perhaps up to three rear cameras, though this sounds unlikely.

There have been a good few Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks, but we're still struggling to get a clear picture of the folding device, so our eyes will be peeled during the event to get a better picture as to how it could look and function.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung's smartwatch game may be a little confusing - we were expecting the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4, but leaks suggest there will actually be the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, with the 'Classic' replacing the standard watch and the 'Active' name being dropped from the sporty version.

In any case, we're expecting two different smartwatches, both running Google's brand-new Wear OS 3 software. Leaks suggest different sizes for both, ranging between 40mm and 46mm, with perhaps three side buttons and a brand-new Exynos chipset.

It's hard to know for sure though, both with the naming confusion, and the myriad contradictory leaks we've seen. More so than the other devices on this list, we'd recommend watching the Samsung stream with an open mind and no expectations.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

We're expecting the newest version of Samsung's true wireless earbuds at the event, apparently called the Galaxy Buds 2 (though they're actually the third new hearables since the original Galaxy Buds, with the Buds Pro and Buds Live coming out more recently).

According to rumors, the Buds 2 could have a similar design to the original Galaxy Buds, but with more color options; they're said to tout improved sound quality from their predecessor but perhaps the same noise cancelation tech.

Leaks suggest the Buds 2 will launch at the August event, though Samsung hasn't teased them as it has its foldable phones. However the Buds Live launched at Unpacked in mid-2020 so the timing lines up.

Not expected: Galaxy S21 FE

Like the Note 21, it seems the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has possibly been canceled, and even if not it's very likely to be delayed. We say this because, though there are quite a few leaks about the phone, recent leaks suggest it won't appear in August.

The S21 FE will apparently have similar specs to the Galaxy S21, including the Snapdragon 888 chipset, three rear cameras and a similar amount of RAM. We're also expecting a 6.4-inch screen, a 4,500mAh battery and 45W wired charging.

While the Galaxy S21 FE might not show up at Unpacked, it might come in the following months, with an October launch date rumored. It probably won't get a dedicated launch event though, as the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE didn't.

Not expected: Galaxy Tab S8

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 was launched at the late 2020 Samsung Unpacked event, the Galaxy Tab S8 is said to be delayed, something the relatively-recent launch of the Tab S7 FE backs up.

We're expecting a Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Ultra as well as the standard device, with screens of 11, 12.4 and 14.6 inches, which would make the Ultra pretty huge. The super-spec Ultra has been leaked most and is said to have a 12,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 888 chipset, multiple rear cameras and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Most recent leaks suggest the Tab S8 line will launch alongside the Galaxy S22 range in early 2022, and with all the tech already slated to appear at Unpacked on August 11, we seriously wouldn't expect three tablets to be in attendance too.