Forget the iPhone 8, Apple might be making an iPhone X

In theory we should be getting the iPhone 7S this year, but one enduring rumor is that at least one model will be a massive upgrade, rather than an ‘S’ refresh. And rather than that upgrade being called the iPhone 8, a new report suggests it could be called the iPhone X.

It’s a name that makes some sense, simultaneously highlighting the phone’s high status and giving a nod to it being the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, with X, of course, being the Roman numeral for 10.

And the iPhone X would have more than just a new name, according to the report by analyst Timothy Arcuri of Cowen and Company, who cited sources in Apple’s supply chain.

Apparently, this flagship model will have a 5.8-inch wraparound screen, with the fingerprint scanner, earpiece and front-facing camera all embedded into it.

Other than the name, none of these are new rumors, nor are Arcuri’s claims that the iPhone 8 will have wireless charging, but the more times we hear them from independent sources, the more likely it is that they’re true.

Changing your reality

And Arcuri did provide some new details. For one, he claims that some form of facial and gesture recognition will be added to the iPhone X, powered by a laser sensor.

That could mean an iris scanner, which there’s been talk of before, or it could factor in to the augmented reality features that Apple is rumored to be building in to the camera. Especially as he also mentions that there could be an infrared sensor near the front-facing camera.

If this all sounds a bit sci-fi for your tastes you’re in luck, because Arcuri also expects standard 4.7-inch iPhone 7S and 5.5-inch iPhone 7S Plus handsets to launch alongside the iPhone X, but where some previous reports suggested that only the premium model would have an OLED screen, Arcuri claims that all three phones might, if Samsung is able to supply enough of them.

This of course should all be taken with a pinch of salt, especially that name, which could just be a code name or placeholder. But if Apple does launch an iPhone X in September it’s sure to be a hit.