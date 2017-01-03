Forget a streaming stick: These 4K TVs come with Amazon Fire TV inside

Good news: You won’t have to buy that Amazon Fire TV you’ve had your eye on – it will soon come built right into your TV with Alexa in toe.

Seiki, Westinghouse and Element announced today at CES 2017 that they will each offer a range of TVs for 2017 that will, among other features, include Fire TV OS.

The TVs will not only have access to Alexa via a microphone-equipped remote but, more importantly, will have access to the over 7,000 apps and games available on the Amazon Fire TV Store – a huge boon considering that most of these Smart TVs usually include, at max, a few dozen apps.

So how will you know which TVs come with Alexa and which ones don’t? All TVs that feature Fire TV OS will be called “4K Ultra HD Smart TVs – Amazon Fire TV Edition”. Simple enough.

The screens in the series will also feature a built-in channel guide that will dredge up new content for you to watch or, if you want to use that new remote, use voice search to find new TV shows and movies to watch based on your favorite actors and actresses.

All TVs in the series will come in four sizes – 43, 50, 55 and 65-inches – and will offer 4K resolution for UHD streaming of, what else, Amazon Prime Instant Video. They’ll also have 3 GB of built in RAM; 16 GB built-in storage; built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, four HDMI 2.0 inputs supporting 60Hz 4K video and HDCP 2.2, Ethernet port, and two USB inputs include one supporting USB 3.0.

The Seiki, Westinghouse and Element Smart 4K Ultra HD – Amazon Fire TV Edition models will be available later this year on Amazon as well as other retailers, and pricing will be announced closer to launch.