Dynabook's new Portege laptops want to send you back to the office in style

Audio player loading…

Dynabook has announced the launch of the latest business laptops in its Portégé line which were specifically designed with hybrid work in mind.

Building upon the success of the company's Portégé X30L which debuted in 2020, the all-new Portégé X40L-K is a hyperlight 14-inch laptop which is among the first in a wave of new laptops from Dynabook to leverage the enhanced performance, efficiency and security offered by the combination of 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series 28W processors, LPDDR5 memory and Windows 11 Pro.

In addition to weighing just 2.3lbs (1.04kg), the new device is just 15.9mm thin and has been engineered to meet MIL-STD-810H standard for both strength and durability. The Portégé X40L-K can be outfitted with a 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series i5 or i7 processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 32GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory. Dynabook's new laptop also features a 14-inch Eyesafe 16:10 IPS display with an 85-percent screen-to-lid ratio with a four-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system all powered by a large 65Wh battery.

When it comes to video conferencing, Dynabook Online Meeting Assist utilizes AI to ensure faces are bright and visible, blur backgrounds and automatically keep a user's face centered in frame. Meanwhile, 360-degree dual-array microphones allow voices to be picked up omnidirectionally so that users can freely move around their office or home workspace while still being heard.

GM of Dynabook Americas, James Robbins provided further insight on the company's new Portégé X40L-K in a press release, saying:

“The all-new Intel® EvoTM based Portégé X40L-K is truly a masterpiece every way you look at it and serves as an impressive demonstration of Dynabook’s nearly four decades of experience in engineering premium laptops for mobile professionals. It’s compact, powerful, durable, uniquely stylish, and secure. While all impressive, none of these qualities sum up the magic of this laptop. You must hold it to truly appreciate the incredible engineering and craftsmanship that went into making it the lightest and highest-performing 14-inch laptop in our history.”

Portégé X30L and Portégé X30W 2-in-1

In addition to its all-new Portégé X40L-K, Dynabook also refreshed its 12-inch Portégé X30L laptop as well as its 13-inch Portégé X30W 2-in-1 convertible. Both devices now feature the new hybrid architecture found in in 12th Gen Intel Core P-Series 28W processors, LPDDR5 memory, Wi-Fi 6E and integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Portégé X30L-K's small footprint chassis is engineered with premium materials and also has a 180-degree hinge design. Its 13.3-inch multi-touch display and backlit keyboard make it possible to use the device to work from anywhere and this hyper-light laptop is also well-equipped with a variety of common ports, dual pointing devices, an HD webcam, dual microphones and a DTS audio system.

The Portégé X30W-K 2-in-1 laptop on the other hand was designed for artists, entrepreneurs and everyone in between. The Windows 11-powered 2-in-1 laptop also boasts a super-light, magnesium alloy chassis that weights less than 1kg so that it can easily be slipped into a backpack and brought with you anywhere.

The Portégé X30L-K starts at $1,379.99 (around £1,034), the Portégé X30W-K will be available for $1,599 (around £1,198), the Portégé X40L-K will be available from $1,799.99 (around £1348) and all three devices include three-years of Dynabook's +Care Service Warranty with On-Site.