Dynabook C50-G looks to help students get back to work

The Japanese PC manufacturer Dynabook has expanded its Satellite Pro range of business laptops with a new model geared towards remote workers and students on a budget.

The new 15-inch Satellite Pro C50-G combines performance, productivity and contemporary design features with a dark blue exterior which provides a modern aesthetic.

The new laptop is powered by 10th Generation Intel processors from the chipmaker's Core and Celeron lines and can be outfitted with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage. At just 19.7mm think and weighting just 1.8kg, Dynabook's Satellite Pro C50-G is quite portable and the device's up to 13.5-hour battery life provides enough power for a full working day between charges.

President of Dynabook Europe GmbH, Damian Jaume explained the importance of providing customers with productivity-focused laptops that don't break the bank in a press release, saying:

“Having access to the essentials for a productive work or study day no longer needs to drain the budget. At Dynabook, we are committed to providing technology choices at a range of specifications and prices to suit any business need or budget. The new C50-G model delivers a solid toolkit for everyday computing, all in a compact and attractive form factor, without the premium price tag.”

Connectivity and security

The Dynabook Satellite Pro C50-G also comes equipped with extensive connectivity options including WiFi 802.11 AC and Bluetooth so users can work from home or on the go easily.

Despite the laptops thin form factor, it features two USB 3.1 Type A ports, a full-size HDMI port, a Gigabit-LAN port and a multi-functional USB Type-C port for charging, transferring data and connecting to external displays. The C50-G also features a MicroSD card slot for additional storage as well as an HD webcam and built-in Cortana-enabled microphone for video conferencing.

As data security has become a major concern for businesses and educational institutions, Dynabook has included a firmware-based Trusted Platform Module (fTPM) 2.0 so that information stored on the laptop is encrypted and to prevent data tampering.

The Satellite Pro C50-G will be available in March though the company has yet to announce a price point for its latest laptop.