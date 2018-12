The traditional polarised die shot. The central bar is the L2 cache and you can see the cores neatly arranged in rectangles

Hardware comes and goes, sometimes we get a little damp in anticipation, but usually its nothing you want to run out into the street and proclaim.

There is an exception to this – high-power graphics cards, we love these. They make games sexy and that makes us sexy. At the heart of these is the GPU, and when Nvidia announces it has a new and wonderful one, it is time to take notice. The new architecture is codenamed Fermi, after renowned nuclear physicist, Enrico Fermi.