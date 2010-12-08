Antec launches soundscience brand with Rockus speakers

Components giant Antec has shown off its foray into the world of audio – with the Rockus PC speakers the launch item for the new soundscience brand.

Antec insists that it has leveraged all of its experience to come up with the soundscience Rockus speakers, and is hoping that it's offering will impress.

The Rockus speakers are a 2.1 system that includes a novel '3d sound' option to make watching movies on your computer a little more theatrical.

Personal theatre experience

"The soundscience rockus 3D, 2.1 speaker system creates a personal theatre experience that brings the power and realism of 3D sound together with the clarity and accuracy of high-fidelity audio," explains Antec.

"3Dsst, soundscience's 3D technology, actively analyzes incoming stereo audio signals and intelligently places them into a 3D sound field.

"The result is realistic, immersive 3D sound for your movies and games from 2.1 speakers - whether it's the impact of an explosion, a race car whizzing by or the thunder and fury of a videogame gunfight."

The speakers certainly look the part – constructed of black aluminium and featuring a (wired) remote control and subwoofer.

The speakers are available from Scan and will sell for £169.