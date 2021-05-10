Boult Audio AirBass FX1 TWS with up to 24 hours battery life launched

Boult Audio has added a new budget true wireless earbuds in India today with the launch of Boult Audio AirBass FX1. The newly launched Boult Audio AirBass FX1 is priced under Rs 2,000 and comes with up to 24 hours battery life.

In India, the TWS market is growing at a rapid pace as we are seeing multiple brands launching its offering, especially in the budget space. The Boult Audio AirBass FX1 is an affordable pair of TWS that promises big on the battery life and emphasis on bass.

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 price and availability

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 is priced at Rs 1,499 and is now available on Amazon for Rs 1,499. It comes in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 features and specs

The Boult Audio AirBass FX1 harnesses Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless audio transmission with support for passive noise cancellation, these buds can block out surrounding noises and offer clear audio. It also comes with a microphone which means you can use the earbuds for calls.

These are the in-ear style TWS with a stem designed that comes in three colourways - Blue, Black, and White colour options. The AirBass FX1 can pair with your device as soon as you take them out of the case. It can also be used as a mono bud.

Once fully charged, the Boult Audio AirBass FX1 is said to last up to eight hours, which is really impressive for a TWS, and the included charging case will offer additional three charge cycles, taking the tally to 24 hours. While the battery life looks impressive on paper, the real-life battery life is expected to vary depending on the usage and volume levels. The device supports Type-C fast charging as well.

As for the controls, the TWS supports media controls, call, and also Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant. It is also IPX5 sweat and water resistance rating to keep it going even during workouts. The overall package weighs about 90 grams, making it one of the heavy package true wireless earbuds in recent times.

