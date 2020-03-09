Black Widow's final trailer reveals a villain years in the making

The final trailer for Black Widow is here ahead of its global release on May 5, and it tells us a lot more about the story of the film than previous teasers did. The story of Black Widow sees the villain Taskmaster taking control of the Red Room where Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) was trained, and using the brainwashed agents there as a weapon.

Natasha teams up with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), another Black Widow who acts as a sister figure, as well as Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), another Black Widow. The Taskmaster's identity is kept a secret in this trailer, as before, but we do see him watching what looks like footage of Iron Man 2 to figure out Natasha's moves. Natasha's dialogue, too, suggests he's someone she crossed before she became an Avenger – years later, it seems like they're finally catching up. Here's the trailer:

The movie takes place after Captain America: Civil War, which explains (spoiler alert!) why Natasha is still alive in this movie. You'll also catch a glimpse of Secretary of State Ross from Civil War, Infinity War and Endgame, with William Hurt returning to the role once more after being introduced back in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

What else is coming from Marvel this year?

Black Widow is one of two Marvel movies arriving in 2020. The other is November's The Eternals, making this a quieter year on the theatrical release front. When you combine it with Marvel's incoming shows on Disney Plus, though – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (August) and WandaVision (December) – it's actually still a pretty busy year for the popular superheroes.

You won't have to wait long for Black Widow's first solo adventure, then – as mentioned, it's out on May 5 around the world.