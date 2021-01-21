Bills vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch 2021 AFC Championship Game online anywhere

Nobody expected this. With AFC supremacy the line this Sunday, doubts over star Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes' health combined with the superb recent play of Buffalo and its young superstar signal-caller, Josh Allen, make it impossible to call what would once have seemed to be a relatively straightforward step to second-straight Chiefs Super Bowl appearance. Read on as we explain how to get a Bills vs Chiefs live stream and watch the AFC Championship game online as the 2021 NFL playoffs conclude in spectacular, if slightly nerve-shredding style.

Bills vs Chiefs live stream Date: Sunday January 24, 2021 Time: 6.40pm ET / 3.40pm PT / 11.40pm GMT / 10.40am AEDT Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City TV channel and live stream: CBS - also available with a free fuboTV trial Watch anywhere: try the world's no.1 VPN 100% risk-free

Even if KC's star man is passed fit to play, he may not be at his twinkling best, having appeared to suffer a concussion-cum-neck injury in the Divisional Round, as well as hurting his toe.

The Chiefs came out on top when these two franchises faced off back in Week 6, but scheduling issues meant that Kansas City had had two more days off than Buffalo, plus this was before that Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs connection had been established.

Buffalo hasn't reached a Super Bowl since 1993, and though the Bills would probably prefer to end their drought by beating the defending champions at full-strength, they might not need to. If it does play out that way, hopefully it doesn't cheapen the occasion for Allen, who has played at an MVP level this season.

Allen, Diggs and Buffalo's offense haven't quite hit their usual heights in the playoffs yet, but their defense has really stepped things up, limiting the Ravens to just three points last weekend. Surely an offensive points-fest is overdue, especially considering Kansas City's struggles against the run?

If Chad Henne does have to fill in for Mahomes, the good news for KC fans is that with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill on the field, the Chiefs' backup QB might not need to pull too many clever plays out of the hat. If Henne can just get the ball into their hands, KC will have a shot.

With the stakes so high and so much up in the air, this is must-watch football. Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Bills vs Chiefs online and get an NFL live stream from anywhere for this Sungday's AFC Championship game.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from abroad, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

Use a VPN to live stream NFL playoff football from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country, and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Bills vs Chiefs live stream: how to watch AFC Championship game FREE online in the US

Today's Bills vs Chiefs AFC Championship Game is being shown nationally on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 6.40pm ET/3.40pm PT at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that CBS All Access is also available on a streaming-only basis from just $5.99 a month - and you can try it for free today. How to watch Bills vs Chiefs FREE without cable In general though, we recommend fuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 season without cable, you've needed access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. The same is true for the playoffs. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can watch today's Bills vs Chiefs game 100% free, if that's what you decide. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Not interested in signing up for cable or for a streaming service? Yahoo is showing every NFL game that's being broadcast in your local TV market for free in its Yahoo Sports app, including the Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship Game today.

How to watch Bills vs Chiefs: live stream AFC Championship Game FREE in Canada

Today's Bills vs Chiefs AFC Championship Game kicks off at 6.40pm ET/3.40pm PT in Canada, with linear TV coverage available through CTV and RDS. When it comes to streaming though, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN offers every single 2021 NFL playoff game. That obviously means that the Bills vs Chiefs game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CAD$20 a month or $150 a year. Plus, an ongoing free DAZN trial deal currently lets you try the service free - essentially mean you can watch a free NFL playoff live stream, if that's what you end up deciding. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

Chiefs vs Bills live stream UK: how to watch AFC Championship game 2021 online

The Chiefs vs Bills game is being aired in the UK on Sky Sports, with coverage starting at 11.30pm GMT ahead of an 11.40pm kick-off. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, it also offers a streaming-only service called Now TV, which lets you buy contract-free access to all the American football action. Alternatively, you can tune in to the Chiefs vs Bills AFC Championship Game via NFL Game Pass Pro from just £1.99 a week - or, for a flat fee of £50, get access through the end of July 2021, which will see you through the playoffs, Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, 2021 NFL Draft and more. Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home. This also lets you get around any blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to games aired by Sky.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bills FREE: live stream NFL playoffs in Australia

If you live in Australia, you're spoilt for choice as the big Chiefs vs Bills AFC Championship Game is being covered by a number of Aussie outlets - kick-off being scheduled for 10.40am AEDT on Monday morning. 100% FREE-TO-AIR channel 7Mate will be showing this game - so that's obviously a great option for fans Down Under. Even better, anyone located in Australia can also watch the channel absolutely free online. You just need to quickly create an account on its companion 7Plus streaming service and all that's required is a name, verifiable email address, and Australia zip code. It's not the most elegant platform we've ever seen, but if you head there and click the 'Live TV' tab at kick-off time, the Chiefs vs Bills game should be on. Its lack of future listings is particularly frustrating but, hey... free is free, right? Not in Australia? Anyone out of the country at the moment will find that using a reliable VPN allows them to regain access to the 7Plus platform and other region-locked sites in Oz. We've tested this as of January 2021, and can confirm that the service is accessible - provided you quickly make an account as above. The best way to watch NFL online in Australia In general, Kayo Sports is our favourite streaming solution for cord-cutters Down Under - and it's also offering a Chiefs vs Bills live stream. It should be showing all the NFL games from now on, plus loads more sporting coverage from top-tier soccer (La Liga, Serie A, FA Cup) to US sports like the NBA and NHL. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan, with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial, so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. Plus, our latest testing reveals that Australian residents who've subscribed to Kayo can use the streaming service even if they're abroad - our No.1 rated VPN offering 3-months FREE right now with an annual plan working brilliantly with the platform as of January 2021. ESPN, available through Foxtel, is broadcasting the game too, and you can stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Alternatively, live-for-it NFL fans can sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £1.99 a week or £50 through July 2021 in the UK so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).