Amazon Singapore launches with some great discounts on tech

The global retail giant responsible for revolutionizing online shopping has finally made its way to Singapore, with Amazon now operating officially in the country.

While the site hasn't landed with every category fully fleshed out, there's thankfully plenty of tech already on offer and, to celebrate this launch, there are a whole heap of excellent discounts on choice gadgets.

We've had a rummage through these offers from Amazon Singapore and picked out some of the best available, listing them below. However, if you'd like to browse the tech on offer yourself, check out this page.

Some of these deals are only around for the day, so if anything here has been on your radar for a while, then you better jump on it fast.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air true wireless earbuds | SG$97 (was SG$129 – save SG$32) If you're looking for a much more affordable Apple AirPods alternative that also happens to play nice with Android, the Soundcore Liberty Air from Anker is for you. The buds have 5 hours of playtime with an extra 15 in the case, and the stems of the buds feature integrated touch controls. You can save 25% on Amazon Singapore at the moment.

Sonos One wireless speaker | SG$248 (was SG$329 – save SG$81) Known for its premium lineup of connected speakers for the home, Sonos has packed a lot of its renowned high fidelity and smart capabilities into a much more compact and affordable option with the Sonos One. You can get the Sonos One wireless smart speaker in either Black or white for a 25% discount from Amazon Singapore right now.

Acer KG251QF 24.5-inch FHD gaming monitor | SG$194 (was SG$298 – save SG$104) Packing in an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, 24.5-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display and 400 nits of brightness, this KG Series monitor from Acer is excellent for gamers on a budget. The already-affordable Acer KG251QF is reduced by a further 25% right now, saving you over SG$100 on Amazon Singapore.

WD My Passport 4TB portable hard drive | SG$123 (was SG$309 – save SG$186) If you need loads of extra storage but don't want to shell out loads of cash, this 60% off deal on the 4TB My Passport drive from WD is a total score. Simple to use with a 3-year local Singapore warranty, auto backup software and password protection via hardware encryption, this is a seriously cheap way to store or back up your data.

