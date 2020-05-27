Amazon SG headphone sale includes Sony's WH-1000XM3 and more of our favourites

If you’re in need of some fresh audio gear, you’ll be happy to hear that Amazon has slashed the price on a range of headphones – from Sony over-ear cans to workout ‘buds from Bose. That includes savings on some of our favourite products, from the best-in-class Sony WH-1000XM3 to the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

To save you sifting through all the deals on offer, we’ve handpicked some of the best discounts going below, though we must note that stock is low on many of these at the time of publication. Having said that, Amazon has been known to restock sale items on occasion, so check them out before this sale ends on May 31.

Sony WH-1000XM3 | SG$397 (RRP SG$549; save SG$152) When it comes to noise cancellation, it doesn’t get any better than Sony’s WH-1000XM3 over-ear headphones – they’re our pick for the best headphones of 2020. If you haven’t yet had a taste of these exceptional cans, then hop onto Amazon and score yourself a set at a 29% discount. Available in either black or silver, though note that stock is limited.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | SG$529 (RRP SG$599; save SG$70) If you’re a loyal fan of Bose, the audio giant has outfitted this stylish pair of over-ear headphones with outstanding noise cancellation. Bose has applied that noise-cancelling tech to phone calls as well as music, so you can block out distractions and hear the conversation loud and clear. You can get your hands on these very premium cans with SG$70 saved – only available in the soapstone colour option, and stock is limited.View Deal

Bose SoundSport wireless headphones | SG$179 (RRP SG$239; save SG$60) For the active types, the Bose SoundSport are an excellent set of earbuds. The silicone rubber ear hooks make them an easy fit for running, and while the neckband won’t be for everyone, it’ll keep them secure so you can get on with your workout. The sound quality is powerful and punchy too, so you can get the adrenaline pumping. While these earbuds are temporarily out of stock in black, blue and citron, you can still order now at 25% off and be notified when they’re back in stock at Amazon.View Deal

Sony WH-CH510 | SG$103.20 (RRP SG$129; save SG$25.80) These already affordable cans are now available for even less, and you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck. While these cans are on-ear, the sound quality is certainly impressive. The 35 hours of battery life they boast is excellent as well. You won’t find noise-cancelling capabilities here, but at this price point, we can hardly complain. Available in black, blue or white at 20% off, though stock is limited. Check out our glowing full WH-CH510 review.View Deal