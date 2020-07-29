Amazon SG has up to 30% off electronics this week – these are the best deals

For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price on a bunch of electronics from big name brands including the likes of Bose, Garmin, Samsung and Sony – but you’ll have to get in before this sale ends on August 7.

You’ll find discounts of up to 30% on headphones, home entertainment and wearables, and while you can shop the entire sale on Amazon, we’ve made things a little easier by sifting through all the bargains and listing our best finds right here.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | SG$349 (RRP SG$499; save SG$150) Like the name suggests, the QuietComfort 35 II has class-leading noise cancellation and they are incredibly comfortable to wear. These popular cans are discounted by a hefty 30% in the rose gold colour option, but if you’ve had your eye on this set in either black or silver, they’re selling for SG$424 each, which is still a 15% discount. All colour options now available from Amazon.View Deal

Sony WH-XB900N | SG$259 (RRP SG$349; save SG$90) These headphones bring Sony’s best-in-class noise cancellation to a more affordable set of cans. This set is from the brand’s Extra Bass range, so you can expect deep, punchy bass performance (which can be customised using Sony’s app). All that is squeezed inside a rather sleek form factor. You can snap up the headphones from Amazon with SG$90 saved.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless | SG$349 (RRP SG$469; save SG$120) The latest Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds added active noise cancellation and improved battery life, but if those features aren’t particularly important to you – and you’d rather skip their SG$449 RRP – then these original true wireless earbuds are worth your consideration. These first-gens have a similarly stylish design and strong full-range sound. Now discounted from Amazon.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Colour II | from SG$149 (RRP SG$219; save up to SG$70) This sweet little speaker might be a few years old now, but it still offers good sound quality for its pint-sized body. It’s also splash-proof, and features multipoint Bluetooth and a built-in microphone for phone calls. This portable speaker is cheapest in the navy colour option, while other variants are slightly more expensive at SG$175 a pop. Available now from Amazon.View Deal

Samsung HW-Q60R | SG$649 (RRP SG$799; save SG$150) The HW-Q60R is a soundbar and subwoofer from Samsung that makes watching movies and TV shows more enjoyable, and gaming more engaging. It plays well with music too. It’s missing some higher-end features such as Dolby Atmos built-in Wi-Fi, but if those aren’t particularly important to you, this isn’t a bad buy. Save SG$150 when you buy from Amazon.View Deal