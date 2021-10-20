8 new things on Netflix in November 2021 you'll actually want to watch

Netflix has now revealed what's new on the streamer in November 2021 – and contrary to some of the quieter months earlier this year, there's a lot landing on the service this year in both TV and movies. Potential Oscar contenders are landing next month, along with a massive, long-awaited series debut in Cowboy Bebop.

This is what happens when Netflix starts to get caught up on its pandemic-induced production delays, basically, and it leads us into the final months of the year where we'll see The Witcher season 2 and Cobra Kai season 4 hit the streamer.

Below, we've gone through everything hitting Netflix worldwide this month from its November 2021 originals and picked out some highlights – consider adding these to your watch list.

1. The Harder They Fall

Release date: November 3

This stylish Western, produced by Jay-Z, is a revenge story featuring a primarily Black cast of superstars. Jonathan Majors plays Nat, who seeks revenge on Idris Elba's Rufus Buck, a dangerous criminal who killed his parents. To mount his assault, he assembles his old gang to help take Buck down. Critics have mostly praised this film so far, which also features Zazie Beetz, Regina King, Delroy Lindo and Lakeith Stanfield.

2. Big Mouth season 5

Release date: November 5

Netflix's gross-out animated comedy about teenagers struggling with puberty – manifested in the form of hormone monsters – returns for its fifth run. You probably know by now if Big Mouth is for you or not, but it's clearly remained enduringly popular, with a sixth season already confirmed. Nick Kroll, John Mulaney and Jason Mantzoukas are among the stacked voice cast.

3. Narcos: Mexico season 3

Release date: November 5

The third and final season of the Narcos spin-off – among the very best shows on Netflix – lands without series star Diego Luna, who made the Star Wars show Andor instead. "Chaos brings opportunity," the final trailer promises. It certainly looks like it has plenty of that: firefights in the streets and planes being brought down with rocket launchers are among the highlights in the trailer above.

4. Passing

Release date: November 10

Based on the 1929 book of the same name, Passing stars Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. They play women who, while able to pass as white in 1920s New York, choose to live as part of Black and white neighborhoods respectively. Years after their childhood friendship, they meet again and become involved in each other's lives. Actress Rebecca Hall wrote and directed this one, which has drawn a positive response from critics – André Holland and Alexander Skarsgård co-star.

5. Red Notice

Release date: November 11

Netflix has spent big on this action movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Johnson plays an agent trying to hunt down two master thieves, played by his co-stars – but somehow they end up on the same side in taking on a heist. The streaming service has been hyping this one up a great deal, since it reportedly cost around $200 million to make. We're not terribly hyped by the trailer, but we'll certainly give it a shot considering the cast.

6. Tiger King season 2

Release date: November 17

Oh, lord. One of Netflix's most popular series ever returns for more, even though the titular Tiger King Joe Exotic is in jail. "We've only scratched the surface..." promises Netflix's description of the series. Relive the bumpy times of March 2020 by delving back into America's bizarre sub-universe of big cat parks and the people that own them.

7. Cowboy Bebop

Release date: November 19

Live-action adaptations of anime usually only go wrong – but we're still optimistic this one will change our minds. John Cho plays Spike Spiegel, who along with Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) and a corgi called Ein, hunts down criminals across different worlds. This Western-infused space series will feature music from anime composer Yoko Kanno. Considering the original show was many fans' gateway into watching anime, let's hope they get this one right.

8. tick, tick...BOOM!

Release date: November 19

Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda brings his debut film to Netflix. It's an adaptation of a somewhat autobiographical musical about the creation of cultural milestone Rent, written by Jonathan Larson. Andrew Garfield – who's made a lot of interesting choices in the years since he played Spider-Man – is the lead in tick, tick...BOOM! Jon is a young waiter, who in his off-hours ventures to write his dream musical, against the backdrop of the AIDS epidemic in 1990. Reviews aren't available for this one yet, but we're optimistic given who's involved.