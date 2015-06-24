How to watch The Ashes series in 2015 - 8 ways to catch the cricket

It's shaping up to be a fantastic summer of cricket as England take on Australia in the Ashes series, and TechRadar will tell you exactly how you can watch this most thrilling of sport rivalries.

With the normally noisy neighbours in football having a relatively quiet few months without a men's World Cup or European Championships, England fans can concentrate on the traditional summer sport.

The bookies have Australia as odds on favourites, but with the likes of Joe Root and Ben Stokes producing some fine individual displays against New Zealand this year, there is a glimmer of hope for England.

Sky, Channel 5 and the BBC will all feature England and Australia's five match series in July and August, plus there are five one-day internationals in September sandwiching a T20 match on August 31.

The first test kicks off on Wednesday July 8 in Cardiff, and the final ODI takes place at Old Trafford on Sunday September 13.