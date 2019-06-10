PC Gaming Show E3 2019 live stream: how to watch the E3 PC gaming event online

Update: The PC Gaming Show at E3 2019 will be airing in just a few hours! Here's how to tune into E3's only PC-focused showcase.

Our friends at PC Gamer are returning to E3 this year with their annual show - the PC Gaming Show.

The PC Gaming Show E3 2019 will be E3's only PC-focused showcase and promises big announcements on everything from indie gems to heavy-hitters. PC Gamer has already confirmed we can expect titles from at least 17 developers, publishers and manufacturers, including Chucklefish, Digital Extremes and Annapurna Interactive.

When is the PC Gaming Show at E3 2019? When: The PC Gaming Show will be held on Monday, June 10 at 10am PT, 1pm ET and 6pm BST or Tuesday, June 11 at 3am AEST. How long will the show last? It's meant to be two hours but some years it has stretched a bit longer.

According to PC Gamer’s Editor-in-Chief Evan Lahti, attendees will get an inside look at “the full spectrum of what’s happening on PC” with new trailers for upcoming games, announcements from big franchises and new hardware.

TechRadar will be attending the PC Gaming Show E3 2019 live in LA, but if you can't make it then there are plenty of ways you can watch all the action live online.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show E3 2019 on YouTube

The PC Gaming Show E3 2019 livestream will be available to watch on YouTube. You can just click play on the embedded video above, head over to the PC Gamer YouTube hub on either your web browser, via your console Youtube app or through the Youtube app on iOS and Android. The choice is yours... though we'd probably take the path of least resistance and watch it here.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show E3 2019 on Twitch

Image credit: Twitch

If you're not a YouTube supporter, the PC Gaming Show E3 2019 will also be livestreamed on Twitch. To tune in, head over to PC Gamer's Twitch channel on your browser or via the Twitch app on consoles, iOS or Android.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show E3 2019 on Facebook

Image credit: Facebook

Last but not least, the PC Gaming Show E3 2019 will be livestreamed on Facebook. You can watch the stream on PC Gamer's official Facebook page via your browser or the Facebook app on consoles, Android or iOS.