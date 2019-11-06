Single's Day sales: all the best 11/11 tech deals and discounts in Singapore

Single’s Day (or Guanggun Jie) – not to be confused with Singles Appreciation Day – had its humble beginnings in China to celebrate the pride of being single. It started in 1993 as Bachelor’s Day at Nanjing University, quickly spreading to other universities during the next few years.

November 11 (11/11) was chosen as the day for celebrating single-dom as the number 1 best represents someone sailing solo. Despite its origins in China, the day has become a huge online sales event for the likes of Singapore as well, and is an excellent chance to grab the latest tech on sale.

With huge retailers and stores like Microsoft, Lenovo, Lazada, Banggood and more joining in, you'll have a good chance to get a discounted laptop, bargain ultrabook, or maybe even a cheap console or affordable smartphone.

Here at TechRadar, we're scanning all these online stores to see what the best Single's Day offers on tech are, and some of them have jumped the gun and gone live already.

Early Single's Day offers in Singapore

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme (GTX 1050Ti / i5 / 16GB / 256GB + 1TB) | SG$1,959 (was SG$3,559 – save SG$1,600) This ultra portable powerhouse from Lenovo packs in an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, 15.6-inch display, and a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti GPU. Lenovo's current 11.11 deal saves you a stellar SG$1,600, just be sure to enter the code DOUBLE11 at checkout to get the discount. Check out our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme review

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 (i7 / 16GB / 512GB) | SG$2,451 (was SG$3,268 – save SG$817) Microsoft, like Lenovo, is putting on some sweet discounts for 11.11, and you can score a variety of configurations of the Surface Laptop 2 on sale right now. The largest saving comes from choosing this particular configuration, and we think it's certainly worth it – Intel Core i7 CPU with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD makes for a very potent laptop. Check out our Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review

OnePlus 7 smartphone | SG$595 (was SG$970 – save SG$194) This flagship device from OnePlus is a real powerhouse of a handset, and is already affordable as it is, but when you knock 20% off from Banggood, and then another 25% with a coupon, it becomes a total catch. Featuring a 6.41-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, a Snapdragon 855 chipset, 8GB RAM, a 3,700mAh battery, and a whopping 48MP camera array, this smartphone packs some serious specs. Be sure to use the code bgop7b8 at checkout to get the extra 25%, although you'll need an account to do this. Check out our OnePlus 7 review

What to expect from Single's Day sales

While we've seen a few killer deals go live already, the real cream of the crop will land much closer to November 11th itself (11/11). With that said, many of the retailers are looking to launch their best discounts a day early on November 10, so check back in then to see what's on offer.

Microsoft will be discounting its Xbox One X and Xbox One S bundles on November 9 by at least 30%, and then on November 10 we'll see some solid savings on its Surface range, including the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, Surface Book 2 and much more for at least 20% off.

We haven't got any further specifics from other retailers, but we'll keep the page updated when we come across the deals.