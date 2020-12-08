Singapore 12.12 sales 2020: where to find the best deals and bargains

The big sales events just keep on coming, with the next being Singapore and Malaysia's 12.12 (or Double 12), which is steadily growing in popularity each year.

As the name would suggest, it's the sequel to last month's 11.11 (or Singles' Day) sales event, and it's also your last real chance to grab an amazing deal on a number of tech products before Christmas.

There are some great 12.12 deals and offers already available, with more 'on the day' deals landing on December 11 and ending right after 11:59pm on December 12.

Below, we'll keep you updated on the the best 12.12 deals we find, so keep this page bookmarked and stay tuned for all the hottest sales over the two-day event.

12.12 early offers in Singapore and Malaysia

Dell New XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop | now SG$2,559 (was SG$3,199; save SG$640) Dell's New XPS 13 2-in-1 Laptop, which offers an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and and a 512GB NVMe SSD has received a massive discount during Dell's 12.12 sales event. Was SG$3,199, now only SG$2,559 – that's a saving of SG$640!View Deal

Dell XPS 13 Laptop | i7 / 8GB / 512GB | SG$1,849 (was SG$2,599; save SG$750) You can score yourself Dell's revered XPS 13 Laptop in the company's 12.12 sale event. This particular model is discounted by SG$750 and packs in a 10th-gen i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 2512GB SSD, but there are a few other configurations that are discounted as well, so have a play around.View Deal

Dell New Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop | now SG$1,558.99 (was $2,098.99; saveSG$540) Boasting an 11th Generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia's GeForce MX350 GPU and 8GB of DDR4 RAM, Dell's New Inspiron 14 7000 Laptop is a fantastic work solution for your home or business. Was SG$2,098.99, now only SG$1,558.99 thanks to Dell's 12.12 sale.View Deal

Dell New Inspiron 13 5000 | i3 / 8GB / 256GB | SG$949 (was SG$1,299; save SG$350) The latest model of Dell's Inspiron 13 brings with it 11th-gen Intel Core processors (i3 in this case) to power up your portable business needs. Also on board is 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, which is pretty decent for the price. Was View Deal

Dell XPS 15 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB / GTX 1650Ti | SG$2,599 (was SG$3,399; save SG$800) If you like the style of the XPS 13 but want more grunt and a larger display, this is your chance. Alongside the dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti GPU, there's a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 15.6-inch display, making it great for moderate gaming and media streaming as well as everyday and work duties.View Deal