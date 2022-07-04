M1 MacBook Pro deals discounted by up to $250 for the 4th of July

If you’re on the hunt for a new laptop and want to run with Apple rather than a Windows laptop, the M1 MacBook Pro could be the choice for you. Amazon and Best Buy's latest MacBook Pro deals currently have all three sizes - that’s the 13-inch (opens in new tab), 14-inch (opens in new tab), and chunky 16-inch models (opens in new tab) - on sale with discounts of up to $250.

This is part of broader 4th of July sales at Amazon (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab), which feature great discounts on tech products and beyond, from laptops to stand mixers. The MacBook Pro deals featured here are available with a few different internal configurations; if you want to spring for more storage, you could grab one with a 1TB SSD.

As the ‘Pro’ models with bigger screen options and more processing grunt (these MacBook Pros use Apple’s mighty M1 Pro processor), these are a little bit more costly than conventional MacBooks, but represent an excellent choice of laptop for professionals who need a portable, powerful device for anything from digital art to video editing.

At $1049.99 (opens in new tab), the more compact base 13-inch model enjoys the biggest discount, with $250 shaved off the original price at Best Buy. In our review , we highlighted its incredible performance and great battery life, coupled with the wonderful Magic Keyboard now present on every MacBook Pro. It’s worth noting that this deal is only available at Best Buy; Amazon has the larger models on sale.

Other models appear to all share the same $200 discount, which is still nothing to be sniffed at considering that these are very premium laptops. The beefy 16-inch model is a fine choice for anyone who wants as much display space as possible, while the 14-inch version provides a comfortable middle ground that sits at the top of our Best MacBooks list.

While all of these are good deals, bear in mind that Amazon Prime Day is just a few days away, and these MacBook Pro models have seen slightly lower prices on rare occasions in the past. Today's prices are fantastic but it's not a bad idea to wait it out until Prime Day if you're willing to risk it.

Outside the US? Check out the best MacBook Pro deals in your region below.

Today's best MacBook Pro deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M1 13-inch: $1,299.99 $1049.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $250 - The most compact version of Apple’s excellent M1-powered MacBook Pro is on sale this 4th of July, offering excellent performance and all-day battery life at a newly discounted price.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Pro M1 14-inch: $1,799 $1,999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 - The middle child of the current MacBook Pro lineup is the 14-inch model, which comes equipped with the same M1 Pro chip and 512GB of storage space. The 1TB version is more expensive but shares that $200 discount.