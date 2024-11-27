We've tried and tested nearly every smart scale out there, here are the best Black Friday sales

If you're looking for a Black Friday deal that could change your life, then a smart scale is worth considering this weekend.

A good smart scale can help you track your body weight, BMI, your overall health and fitness, and even occasionally your hydration levels. Used in the right way, even the cheapest one can be transformative in helping you lose weight, maintain muscle mass, or understand your body composition.

So if you want to make a Black Friday saving that could help kick-start your fitness goals for 2025, here are some savings on the top Black Friday smart scales that we've actually tried and tested.

Today's best Black Friday smart scale deals in the UK

Eufy P2 Pro: was £54.99 now £29.99 at Amazon The Eufy P2 Pro is a great smart scale with a handy companion app, lots of fitness metrics, and a reasonable price. That's more true than ever thanks to a 45% saving in the Black Friday sale.

Withings Body Smart: was £89.95 now £69.95 at Amazon We love the Withings range of smart scales, and this 22% discount on the Body Smart is a fantastic offer. Available now at its lowest-ever price of £69.96, it offers metrics for weight, body composition, BMI, and more. It also syncs with Apple Health and Google Fit.

Withings Body Comp: was £189.95 now £139.95 at Amazon Another great Withings deal is this 26% discount on the Body Comp, now at its lowest-ever price of £139.95. It comes with complete body analysis, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, a color screen, and data for heart health and more.

The best Black Friday smart scale deals in the US

Vitafit Smart Bathroom Scale: was $19.99 now $15.99 at Amazon Also available in the U.S., the Vitafit Smart Bathroom scale falls to the lowest-ever price of $15.99, 20% off for Black Friday. It's the same great scale as the UK deal, with a companion app and a 400lb weight limit.

Withings Body Smart: was $99.95 now $79.95 at Amazon The Withings Body Smart is also discounted in the US, now just $79.95 instead of $99.95, a 20% saving but not quite the lowest-ever price we've seen of $75. Still, this is unlikely to be beaten over the course of the Black Friday weekend.

Withings Body Comp: was $199.95 now $149.95 at Amazon The Withings Body Comp also gets a hefty US discount, now down to its lowest-ever price of just $149, $50 off the MSRP. Get metrics for body mass, body fat, a vibrant LED display, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Withings Body Scan: was $399.95 now $339.95 at Amazon The Body Scan is the Rolls Royce of smart scales, and even with a mere 15% discount is $60 off and a new lowest-ever price. This comes with its own handlebar sensor to give you the most accurate measurements possible, as well as cardiovascular health metrics, and more.

If you want a smart scale this Black Friday, even the cheapest option will help you make a serious dent in your health and fitness.

Consider the weight limit, as well as features like companion apps, and the metrics provided. A good smart scale should offer weight and BMI, but bonus extras include body composition metrics like body fat, bone mass, and muscle mass.

Today's best smart scale deals

