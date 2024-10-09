Want an Asus gaming laptop with a Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU? This Amazon Prime Day deal drops it to nearly $1,000 - its lowest price ever

It's day two of Amazon Prime Day, which means another day of some of the best tech deals around. An excellent deal, for those looking for a top-tier gaming laptop is for the Asus ROG Strix G16 at Amazon for $1,099.99 (was $1,399.99). It's at its lowest price ever, meaning you're saving $300 by taking advantage of this sale right now.



The Asus ROG Strix G16 is one of the best gaming laptops out right now for a reason, with some truly impressive specs to back that claim up. It comes with an Intel Core i7-13650HX CPU, a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The FHD display also features a 165MHz refresh rate, perfect for the vast majority of your gaming needs.

Today's best Asus ROG Strix G16 deal

Asus ROG Strix G16: was $1,399.99 now $1,099.99 at Amazon

This gaming laptop comes with an Intel Core i7-13650HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe Gen4 SSD storage. The FHD display also features a 165MHz refresh rate, perfect for the vast majority of your gaming needs. Coupled with the $300 discount and you've got one of the best deals around.

The Asus ROG Strix G16 is an excellent gaming laptop and currently one of the best ways to get one with a 4000-series GPU, it's still a bit on the pricey side. Also, it doesn't have the latest AI-powered CPU, which means the battery life suffers from the terrible lifespan synonymous with gaming laptops.

