Walmart's having a massive spring sale - $198 4K TV, $59 air fryer, $699 MacBook

Walmart is having a massive spring sale with deals on everything from TVs, headphones, and smartwatches to vacuums, air fryers, mattresses, and more. To help you find the best of the best, I've gone through Walmart's spring sale and listed the 13 best deals below.



Spring is a fantastic time to score a discount on some of last year's best-selling tech and home items, with record-low prices from brands like Apple, Samsung, Ninja, Bissell, Shark, and Dyson. Below, you'll find links to Walmart's most popular sale categories, followed by today's 13 best deals. Some highlights include Samsung's 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for a fantastic price of $397.99, this Gourmia 8-quart air fryer marked down to just $59, and Apple's MacBook Air M1 on sale for $699 - the lowest price we've ever seen.



See more of today's best deals from Walmart's sale below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, so you should take advantage now before it's too late.

Walmart's spring sale - today's 13 best deals

Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FGourmia-8-Qt-Digital-Window-Air-Fryer-with-12-One-Touch-Presets-GAF824-New%2F5191868900%3Fathbdg%3DL1600" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $99 now $59 at Walmart

Grab the top-rated Gourmia digital air fryer for just $59 at Walmart's spring sale. Perfect for families, the Gourmia air fryer features an 8-quart basket and 12 one-touch cooking functions for quick and easy meals.

Ninja AF100 Air Fryer: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FNinja-4QT-Air-Fryer-Black-AF100WM%2F844320666" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $69 - the lowest price we've seen since this year. The highly-rated four-quart air fryer allows you to whip up your favorite fried foods with less oil, and the compact size allows you to store the appliance on your counter.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $123.34 now $98 at<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com""> <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FBISSELL-Little-Green-Portable-Carpet-Cleaner-3369%2F271925562%3Fathbdg%3DL1800%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Walmart

Jumpstart your spring cleaning with the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner, which is on sale for $98. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Upright Vacuum: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShark-Navigator-Lift-Away-XL-Multisurface-Upright-Vacuum-Cleaner-CU512%2F313533639%3Fathbdg%3DL1600%26adsRedirect%3Dtrue" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $199.99 now $99 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful upright vacuum, Walmart has the best-selling Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL on sale for $99, thanks to today's $100 discount. The upright vacuum works on carpet and hard floors and features a lift-away technology, so you can lift the pod to clean hard-to-reach areas.

Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShark-Pet-Pro-Cordless-Stick-Vacuum-with-Powerfins-Brushroll-Pet-Multi-Tool-Crevice-Tool-Included-40-Min-Runtime-WZ250%2F3120168683%3Fathbdg%3DL1102%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $329 now <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShark-Pet-Pro-Cordless-Stick-Vacuum-with-Powerfins-Brushroll-Pet-Multi-Tool-Crevice-Tool-Included-40-Min-Runtime-WZ250%2F3120168683%3Fathbdg%3DL1102%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">$<a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FShark-Pet-Pro-Cordless-Stick-Vacuum-with-MultiFLEX-Blue-IZ340H%2F877621165" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">134 at Walmart

This amazing device has powerful suction that can clean any surface, from carpets to hardwood floors. It also has a low-profile design that lets you reach under furniture with ease. When you need to clean above-floor areas, you can simply detach the hand vac and enjoy lightweight convenience. Today's deal from Walmart is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FAirPods-Pro-2nd-generation-with-MagSafe-Case-USB-C%2F5020133971%3Fathbdg%3DL1102%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $249.99 now $189 at Walmart

Walmart's spring sale includes Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 for $189 - the lowest price you can find. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch 8 (GPS, 41mm): <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-Series-8-GPS-41mm-Midnight-Aluminum-Case-with-Midnight-Sport-Band-M-L%2F1062887600%3Fathbdg%3DL1800%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $399 now $199 at Walmart

Walmart has the hard-to-find Apple Watch 8 in stock and on sale for a record-low price of $199. The <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/apple-watch-8" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Apple Watch 8 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, thanks to its impressive display, health tracking, and safety features, such as fall detection and Emergency SOS.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FDyson-V8-Origin-Cordless-Vacuum-Purple-New%2F728762765%3Fathbdg%3DL1600" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $419.90 now $299.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the top-rated <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/dyson-v8" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">Dyson V8 on sale for $299.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Onn. 50-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2Fonn-50-Class-4K-UHD-2160P-LED-Roku-Smart-Television-HDR-100012585%2F300694285%3Fathbdg%3DL1102%26from%3D%2Fsearch" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" target="_blank">$198 at Walmart

Walmart's best budget TV deal is this 50-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $198 - an incredible price. For your money, you're getting 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FVIZIO-65-Class-V-Series-4K-UHD-LED-Smart-TV-V655-J09%2F292825097" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $528 now $348 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

Samsung 65-inch CU7000 Crystal 4K Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FSAMSUNG-65-Class-CU7000B-Crystal-UHD-4K-Smart-Television-UN65CU7000BXZA%2F1890620486%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $599.99 now $397.99 at Walmart

If you don't need a QLED display but still want a premium picture experience, Samsung's CU7000 Crystal series is a fantastic option. With Samsung's Crystal processor, your content will be upgraded to 4K resolution; plus, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system and a dedicated Gaming Hub make this a great deal for a big-screen TV.

LG 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FLG-70-Class-4K-UHD-2160P-webOS-Smart-TV-70UQ7070ZUD%2F642419413%3Fathbdg%3DL1300" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $648 now $558 at Walmart

This is a great deal on a 70-inch display from LG, marked down to just $498 at Walmart. You're getting a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen5 AI processor, and gamers will love the game optimizer and dashboard, where you can see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Apple MacBook Air M1: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMacBook-Air-13-3-Laptop-Apple-M1-chip-8GB-Memory-256GB-SSD-Space-Gray%2F609040889" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"">was $999 now $699 at Walmart

Record low price: while we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already-excellent discount by a whole $50 today. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook!

