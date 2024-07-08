Walmart Plus is now 50% off and cheaper than Amazon Prime

Walmart is launching a big sale later today to get a head start over Amazon's yearly mega deals event. As part of it, you can now get 50% off Walmart Plus and pick up a year-long membership to the retailer's subscription service for $49.

As well as offering several handy perks for regular Walmart shoppers, a Walmart Plus membership also grants you exclusive early access to certain deals at the retailer, including today's upcoming sale. That means you can shop from 12pm ET, while non-members have to wait until 5pm ET.

We've seen those five hours of early access can be incredibly useful in past events, where some of the most popular products have sold out before the sale starts for everyone else.

So, if you have your eye on the likes of this great value TCL 65-inch Q Series 4K QLED TV for $398 (was $498), a premium Dyson V12 Detect Slim for $449.99 (was $649.99) or a super-cheap Lego Star Wars Hoth AT-ST Building Kit for $35 (was $49.49) then it could be worth signing up to Walmart Plus while it's half-price. No one likes to miss out on a bargain. You can see a full list of early access deals here.

50% off Walmart Plus – now $49

Walmart Plus: 50% off an annual membership – now $49

Walmart has reintroduced its rare 50% discount on a one-year Walmart Plus membership ahead of this week's big sale at the retailer. That brings the price down from $98 to $49, making it significantly cheaper than Amazon Prime by $90. As well as early access to deals events, Walmart Plus membership perks also include free grocery delivery, free shipping with no minimum order value, a free Paramount Plus subscription, discounts on gas, free tire repairs, and more. Altogether, this is well worth snapping up if you're a regular Walmart shopper.

Of course, the timing of this Walmart Plus deal is well considered, given that Amazon Prime Day will take place next week on July 16 – 17. While it doesn't look like this week's Walmart sale will be as substantial as Amazon's, there are still a handful of good deals teased already on TVs, laptops, clothing and appliances, and more to come soon.

However, this 50% off Walmart Plus deal could be the best of the lot for frequent shoppers at the retailer. Fellow deals editor Mackenzie Frazier says that Walmart Plus changed her life thanks to benefits such as free unlimited grocery deliveries, fuel savings and a Paramount Plus subscription.

If you're interested, know that this Walmart Plus deal is available for new or returning members only, and is available until 12pm ET on July 18.