Walmart Plus changed my life - here are 5 reasons to sign up for a membership

When I tell my coworkers that Walmart Plus changed my life for the better, I'm not exaggerating. I signed up for the membership two years ago, and I haven't looked back. The retailer is having a massive sale next week exclusively for Walmart Plus members, and below, I’ll give you five good reasons why you, too, should sign up for a membership so you can shop the sale and enjoy a whole host of other perks.

The main reason I signed up for Walmart Plus is that I’d just had my second baby, and I found myself stuck at home with a newborn and a toddler. I wasn't about to try and navigate a grocery store, so I signed up for Walmart’s membership scheme to enjoy unlimited grocery deliveries and free shipping. Coffee? Diapers? Noise-canceling headphones? All of these and more were shipped to my doorstep within two days. Since then, I've placed a Walmart grocery every week, sometimes twice, and I can't imagine my life without it.

I soon learned about other Walmart Plus benefits, such as a free subscription to Paramount Plus, discounts on gas, at-home returns, and exclusive access to sales.

Next week's Walmart Plus sale, from June 17 to 23, will feature exclusive deals on everything from TVs, laptops, and Apple devices to furniture, clothing, and kitchen appliances, with new offers added daily. And if you don’t want to commit to a monthly or annual membership right now, you can always try out a free 30-day trial to shop the sale and then cancel within that period.

Walmart Plus membership

Walmart Plus: sign up for a free 30-day trial

You can sign up for a Walmart Plus membership and gain access to next week's big sale. You can try Walmart Plus for free for 30 days, and after that, an annual plan is $98 or $8.17 a month. Walmart Plus perks include free shipping with no order minimum, a free Paramount Plus subscription, plus discounts on gas, and early access to sales.

5 reasons to sign up for Walmart Plus

(Image credit: Walmart)

1. Free grocery delivery

In my opinion, the biggest perk of Walmart Plus is unlimited free grocery delivery from your local Walmart. That means you can shop for food, paper goods, beauty items and so much more without ever leaving your home. Your order must be over $35, and you can enter your address on Walmart's site to check if you're eligible.

2. Free shipping - no minimum

Just like with an Amazon Prime membership, Walmart Plus members get free two-day and next-day shipping on all orders from Walmart.com - there's no minimum spend required. This comes in handy around the holiday seasons or if you're needing a last-minute gift.

3. Paramount Plus subscription

Stream movies and shows on Paramous Plus for free when you become a Walmart Plus member. You'll need to sign up for a Paramount Plus account once you're a Walmart Plus member, and you'll get access to the free Essential Plan, which is priced at $4.99 a month.

4. Savings on fuel

While this might not be the most exciting perk, savings on gas are rare, so any discount is welcome. Walmart Plus members can save up to 10¢ per gallon of gas at Walmart, Exxon, Mobil, and Murphy stations through the Walmart app.

5. Early access to sales

If you like exciting offers and first-hand access to sales, then you'll love becoming a Walmart Plus member. You can shop special offers during its Walmart Plus Week, plus early access to sales during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, allowing you to purchase popular deals before they sell out.

So what are you waiting for? Remember, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial before committing to a monthly or annual plan, so you’ve got nothing to lose – and you’ve got everything to gain in terms of big savings, exclusive deals, and more.