Walmart just launched a massive sale that rivals Prime Day: here are 15 deals I'd buy

October 8 isn't all about Amazon Prime Day. Walmart has launched a rival sale, and the deals are good. The retailer is trying to take a piece of the Prime Day pie with impressive discounts on hundreds of items, including TVs, vacuums, toys, kitchen appliances, laptops, gaming consoles, clothing, and more.

As TechRadar's deals editor who regularly covers Walmart's sales, I've gone through today's offers and hand-picked the 15 best deals I'd buy. I carefully selected these offers because they offer rare discounts and stunningly low prices that you won't find at Amazon's Prime Day sale.

A few highlights include this Ionvac robot vacuum on sale for just $65, this massive Onn. 98-inch 4K UHD Roku TV on sale for $1,498, and this great value Xbox Series S and two controller bundle for $299.99.



You must be a Walmart Plus member to access Walmart's early sale. If you're not already a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial or wait till noon ET, when the sale is available for everyone. Buyers beware: Walmart's best deals typically sell out quickly, so it might be worth it to sign up for a Walmart Plus membership and gain early access to today's sale.

Walmart Deals sale: the 15 best deals I'd buy

Instant Pot 6-Quart 3-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker: was $59 now $49 at Walmart

The Instant Pot pressure cooker is always a holiday favorite and Walmart has this six-quart model on sale for just $49. The best-selling pressure cooker combines three popular kitchen appliances into one device and features four customizable smart programs.

Ionvac SmartClean 2000 Robovac: was $79.99 now $65 at Walmart

This is a stunning price for a robot vacuum and one of the cheapest models I've seen during Prime Day. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $359.99 now $93.97 at Walmart

This is another unbelievable deal if you want a robot vacuum and mop combo. The Onnson robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor - a dream come true for under $100.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1i 15.6-inch laptop: was $269 now $129.99 at Walmart

It's hard to beat this heavily reduced Lenovo IdeaPad at Walmart for sheer bang for the buck. On sale for just $129.99, the 15.6-inch laptop features an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of SSD, and 10 hours of battery life. You'll have to hurry, though; I predict a laptop at this price will go fast.

TCL 32-inch S Class HD LED Smart TV: was $169.99 now $98 at Walmart

If you're looking for a small-screen budget TV, Walmart has this TCL 32-inch HD TV on sale for just $98. For that money, you're getting Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming and two high-speed HDMI inputs to connect your gaming consoles.

Tineco A10-D Plus Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: was $134 now $99 at Walmart

The top-rated Tineco cordless vacuum is on sale for a record-low price of $99 at Walmart's Deals sale. This lightweight vacuum works on hardwood floors and carpets and quickly converts to a handheld vac for easy cleanups.

Instant Vortex Plus XL 8-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $179.95 now $119 at Walmart

This is the lowest price we've seen for the popular Instant Vortex Plus air fryer. The Vortex Plus XL comes with dual baskets, allowing you to cook two different foods simultaneously, display windows, eight different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.

LG 27-inch FHD Gaming Monitor: was $159 now $129 at Walmart

Walmart's latest sale has this 27-inch gaming monitor for just $129 - an incredible price. The monitor features a sleek, three-sided, virtually borderless design, a 180Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and AMD FreeSync support - all for under $130. It's a solid if unremarkable budget gaming monitor for a low, low price.

HP 15.6-inch laptop: was $249 now $199.99 at Walmart

This HP 14t is an excellent buy at $199.99 if you need an affordable entry-level machine for light use, schoolwork, and everyday tasks. The 15.6-inch display makes it more portable compared to the larger screen options, but it still offers a reasonable level of performance thanks to the Intel processor, 4GB of RAM, and speedy 128GB SSD.

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum: was $399.99 now $279.99 at Walmart

Walmart has the top-rated V7 Advanced on sale for just $279.99 if you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V7 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and provides up to 40 minutes of run time.

Xbox Series S: was $389.99 now $299.99 at Walmart

The Xbox Series S is fantastic value for money and great for those who want a current-generation console on a budget, as it plays all the same games as the more powerful Xbox Series X for around $200 less. This bundle gives you the console and a pair of wireless controllers for the same price as the console by itself.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $649 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $699 previously, Walmart has beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 gaming laptop: was $1,339.99 now $849 at Walmart

This Lenovo Legion Slim 5 for just $849 is easily one of the best gaming laptop deals I've seen at Walmart, even beating those in Amazon's Prime Day sale. The Lenovo gaming laptop is specced out nicely with a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and an RTX 4060 GPU – that's enough to run most games in decent quality at 1080p setting. There's also a 512GB SSD so you've got plenty of space for your games.

LG 55-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,069.99 at Walmart

Walmart is beating Amazon to the punch with today's deal on LG's 55-inch C4 OLED TV for $1,069.99. That's a $900 discount and a new record-low price. Ranked in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia. You must add the TV to your cart to see the sale price and note that this deal is sold by a third-party retailer.

Onn. 98-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $2,999 now $1,498 at Walmart

If you're looking for a monster-sized TV, Walmart's Deals sale has this Onn. 98-inch 4K Roku TV on sale for $1,498. That's a whopping $1,500 discount and an incredible price for a TV of this size. You're getting 4K UHD resolution on a frameless bezel to enjoy an edge-to-edge viewing experience. The Onn. display also comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming and a compatible app that allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

