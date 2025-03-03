Walmart has a huge sale on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - deals from $23

Walmart is a great destination for scoring a deal on pricey tech, like some of Apple's latest and most excellent devices. The retailer has an Apple sale right now, which includes huge savings on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, smartwatches and more.



I've hand-picked the best Apple deals from Walmart below with prices starting at just $22.99. You can find record-low prices on Apple's best-selling gadgets, all of which the team here at TechRadar has reviewed. Some highlights include the AirPods 3 on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen and Apple's powerful MacBook Air M1 on sale for $629 - an incredible price for a device you can't find anywhere else. You can also find the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $329 and the 10.9 iPad on sale for $279 -both record-low prices.



Shop more of Walmart's best Apple deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. Most of the devices are older models, which might not be in stock for much longer.

The best Walmart Apple deals

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169 now $99 at Walmart Walmart has Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for $99 - a new record-low price. Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 feature a longer battery life thanks to the MagSafe charging case, which provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $199 at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen in months and just $12 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $199 at Walmart If you're looking for the cheapest Apple Watch, Walmart has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS): was $399 now $329 at Walmart Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is on sale for a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $629 at Walmart Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $629. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

