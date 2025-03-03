Walmart has a huge sale on Apple AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more - deals from $23

Deals
By
published

Record-low prices on Apple's best-selling devices

Apple deals
Walmart is a great destination for scoring a deal on pricey tech, like some of Apple's latest and most excellent devices. The retailer has an Apple sale right now, which includes huge savings on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, smartwatches and more.

I've hand-picked the best Apple deals from Walmart below with prices starting at just $22.99. You can find record-low prices on Apple's best-selling gadgets, all of which the team here at TechRadar has reviewed. Some highlights include the AirPods 3 on sale for $99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen and Apple's powerful MacBook Air M1 on sale for $629 - an incredible price for a device you can't find anywhere else. You can also find the Apple Watch 10 on sale for $329 and the 10.9 iPad on sale for $279 -both record-low prices.

Shop more of Walmart's best Apple deals below, and keep in mind these are limited-time offers. Most of the devices are older models, which might not be in stock for much longer.

The best Walmart Apple deals

Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag: was $29 now $22.99 at Walmart

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $22.99, which is only $4 more than the record-low price on Black Friday. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item.

You can also get a 4-pack on sale for $69.99

Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)
Apple Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $169 now $99 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's AirPods 3 on sale for $99 - a new record-low price. Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 feature a longer battery life thanks to the MagSafe charging case, which provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $199 at Walmart

Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best earbuds on the market, and you can find them on sale for $199 at Walmart. That's the best price we've seen in months and just $12 shy of the record-low price. The AirPods Pro 2 feature active noise cancellation, an improved audio quality, and a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS)
Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS): was $279 now $199 at Walmart

If you're looking for the cheapest Apple Watch, Walmart has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199. The Apple Watch SE tracks activity, sleep, and calories burned and will notify you when a high or low heart rate is detected. The water-resistant smartwatch also helps you stay connected by allowing you to receive notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist.

Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS)
Apple Watch Series 10 (46mm, GPS): was $399 now $329 at Walmart

Apple's last smartwatch, the Apple Watch 10, is on sale for a record-low price. The Apple Watch 10 includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. This is the same price we saw on Black Friday, and I can't imagine it will drop further anytime soon.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's best-selling 10.9 iPad on sale for its lowest price ever. In our iPad 10.9 (2022) review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a significant upgrade over the previous generation model, offering a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024)
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (2024): was $599 now $499 at Walmart

Apple's powerful iPad Air features a beautiful 1-inch Liquid Retina display, a MacBook-level M2 chipset, a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, and landscape stereo speakers with spatial audio. Today's deal from Walmart is the lowest price we've ever seen.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020)
Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $629 at Walmart

Walmart still somehow has stock of the older MacBook Air M1 for just $629. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this incredible deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

You can see more of the best AirPods sales and shop the best iPad deals happening right now.

Mackenzie Frazier
Mackenzie Frazier

Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.

