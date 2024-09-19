Walmart fights Amazon Prime Day with a rival sale: shop 17 early deals I'd buy now

Not to be outshined by Amazon's recent press release confirming the October Prime Day sale date, Walmart has announced it will launch a rival sale on October 8. This is the same date as Amazon's 'Prime Big Deal Days' sale, which means really good discounts are coming your way from both retailers.



Walmart's 'Deals' sale will begin on Tuesday, October 8, at 12 PM ET, and Walmart Plus members will get early access starting at 12 AM ET. While details are sparse, Walmart's website promises savings of up to 60% on tech gadgets, toys, kitchen appliances, vacuums, clothing, luggage, and candles.



Walmart's rival Deals sale comes as no surprise, as the retailer has launched a competing sale for as long as I can remember. Typically, you'll find discounts from popular brands like Apple, Bissell, LG, Keurig, and Ninja and exclusive offers on TVs, gaming consoles, and kitchen appliances.



What sets Walmart's sale apart from Amazon Prime Day is that there isn't a membership requirement. Everyone can shop Walmart's Deals sale, but Walmart Plus members do get early access, which can be worth your while to secure some of the hottest deals.



If you're looking to shop for bargains right now, I've listed today's best early deals, which include record-low prices on TVs, Apple devices, robot vacuums, air fryers, and more.

Walmart's 17 best early deals

Roku LE HD Streaming Media Player: was $24.88 now $19.88 at Walmart

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. This discount brings this device to under $20, a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display.

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.88 at Walmart

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for $24.88, which is only $5 more than the lowest-ever price. A great way to keep track of a child's backpack, the Apple AirTag can be attached to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $79.99 now $49 at Walmart

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for just $49. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Ninja 4QT Air Fryer: was $89 now $69 at Walmart

Walmart has the best-selling Ninja Mini air fryer on sale for an incredible price of just $69. The four-quart air fryer includes a wide temperature range so you can quickly cook and crisp your favorite foods and features a compact design that is perfect for people working with a small kitchen space.

Ninja Foodi Everyday Possible Cooker: was $79 now $69 at Walmart

It's almost chili season, and you can get this Ninja Foodi Everyday Possible cooker on sale for $69. The multi-cooker functions as a slow cooker, food warmer, nonstick pot, saute pan, steamer, stock pot, Dutch oven, and rice cooker.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart

Walmart has Apple's cheapest AirPods, the AirPods 2, on sale for just $89. That's the best deal you can find right now, only $20 more than the record-low price. This offer is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $88 at Walmart

Walmart's early sale has the best-selling Bissell Little Green carpet cleaner on sale for $88. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Onson Robot Vacuum Cleaner Mop Combo: was $359.99 now $109.99 at Walmart

This is an incredible price for a robot vacuum-mop combo, on sale for just $109.99. The robot vacuum works on carpets and hardwood floors, and after you're done vacuuming, the 230ML water tank can help you mop the floor.

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville: was $169 now $127 at Walmart

Similar to the Nespresso Vertuo Next, the Vertuo Plus can make 5, 8, 14, or 18-oz coffees and espressos. The difference is that the Plus has an automatic pod opening and a rotating water tank. Today's deal from Walmart brings the price down to $127.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Upright Vacuum: was $278 now $149 at Walmart

The Bissell Pet Hair vacuum features powerful suction in a lightweight design and includes a Tangle-Free Brush Roll to prevent hair wrap. Walmart has the best-selling upright vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $149.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus (64GB): was $199.99 now $179 at Walmart

One of Samsung's best cheap 11-inch tablets is on sale for just $179. Whether you're looking for a movie streamer, web browser, or a reasonable multi-tasking companion, this is an excellent option at a terrific price.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $239.99 now $189 at Walmart

The Apple Watch SE includes all the essential features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Today's deal from Walmart brings the price down to $189, which is $10 more than the record-low.

TCL 50-inch 4 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV: was $228 now $198 at Walmart

If you're looking for a mid-size TV on a budget, Walmart has this TCL 4K smart TV on sale for just $198. This is an incredible price for a 50-inch display with 4K UHD resolution, the Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in for seamless streaming, and a handy voice remote.

Onn. 65-inch LED Roku Smart TV: was $348 now $298 at Walmart

Walmart has this 65-inch smart TV from Onn. on sale for just $298. It's a fantastic buy if you're looking for a big-screen budget display. Plus, the smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy streaming, and the compatible app allows you to use your voice to launch shows, browse movies, and adjust the volume.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum: was $649.99 now $547.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum from Dyson, Walmart has the top-rated V12 Detect on sale for $547.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V12 features a de-tangling motor bar that works across hardwood floors and carpets and a high-tech illumination that reveals invisible dust on hard floors.

Samsung DU6900 75-inch 4K Smart Tizen TV (2024): was $699.99 now $568 at Walmart

Samsung's all-new 75-inch DU6900 series TV is on sale for just $568 - a new record-low price. The Samsung display packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor and 4K Upscaling for a premium picture experience, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and Object Tracking Sound Lite for theater-like sound.