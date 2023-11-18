Verizon's Black Friday deals offer a free iPad and an Apple Watch this weekend
That's over $700 in value - but you'll need a plan
Black Friday has finally landed at Verizon this week - and the carrier is bringing back one of the most generous deals we've ever seen for fans of Big Red.
For a limited time only, you can now bundle in a free 10th gen iPad 10.9 and a free 2nd gen Apple Watch SE on the house when you pick up an eligible 5G iPhone with an unlimited data plan. Eligible devices include some of the best iPhones on the market, like the stunning iPhone 15 Pro - and these freebies also stack on top of the massive trade-in rebates we've grown accustomed to at Verizon.
For example, using this Black Friday deal, you can trade in any iPhone model to get $1,000 off an iPhone 15 Pro (effectively rendering it free) and then bundle in the free iPad and Apple Watch on top for over $1,700 ineffective value. The caveat here, however, is that you'll need a new line on an unlimited data plan to be eligible - and accessory device lines are also paid separately.
The 'freebies' in question here are the 10th generation Apple iPad (see our review) and the 2nd gen Apple Watch SE (see our review). Both are entry-level models from Apple, respectively, but they're fantastic devices in their own right and extremely useful, depending on your needs. If you're interested, you'll also find a number of similar promotions on the latest Android devices over on our main Black Friday Verizon deals page. You can also see today's best Black Friday deals if you're looking for other categories like smart home, laptops, or discounted TVs.
Verizon Black Friday deal
Apple iPhones at Verizon: get a free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan
Verizon's headline pre-Black Friday deal is here, and it's offering a free 10th gen iPad 10.9 and a free 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE. These freebies alone are worth $780 by themselves, so this is a significant addition to the host of already awesome trade-in rebates on the iPhone 15 series. The caveat here, however, is that you'll still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for this saving.
Eligible devices at Verizon
- iPhone 15: up to $830 off with a trade-in
- iPhone 15 Plus: up to $930 off with a trade-in
- iPhone 15 Pro: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in
- iPhone 15 Pro Max: up to $1,000 off with a trade-in
- iPhone 14: free with a new unlimited data line
- iPhone 14 Plus : four devices, four unlimited lines for $120/mo
- iPhone 14 Pro: free with a new unlimited data line
- iPhone 14 Pro Max: $2.77 with new unlimited data line
More Black Friday deals today
- Amazon: 50% off TVs, air fryers, AirPods & clothing
- Apple: AirPods Pro, Apple Watch 8 & iPads from $99
- Adidas: 40% off running shoes, sweatshirts & leggings
- Beauty: 51% off viral makeup, skincare & hair tools
- Best Buy: up to $800 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 65% off sitewide + free shipping
- Cheap TVs: big-screen 4K TVs from $269.99
- Christmas: 40% off decor, pajamas & trees
- Dell: save on best-selling Inspiron and XPS laptops
- DreamCloud: 40% off all mattresses
- Family pajamas: matching Christmas PJs from $12.99
- Gaming: console bundles from $289.99 at Walmart
- Lowe's: up to $800 off major appliances
- Macy's: 60% off clothing, jewelry, boots & gift ideas
- Nectar: mattress deals starting at $359
- Nordstrom: 30% off Nike, Levi's, Skims, Adidas & more
- Samsung: up to $2,000 of TVs, phones and appliances
- Target: 40% off furniture, TVs, clothing & appliances
- Toys: Disney, Barbie, Lego & board games from $14.99
- Walmart: Apple Watch 9, cheap TVs, air fryers & toys
- Wayfair: 70% off furniture, rugs, & Christmas decor
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Alex is deals editor at TechRadar. With over three years of experience on-site and eight years working in e-commerce, Alex has made it his personal mission to share all his favorite tips, bargains, and deals with our readers here at TechRadar. At work, he specializes in computing, phones, and covering huge sales events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his keen love of photography and PC gaming, or down at the local climbing gym hanging off boulders far too difficult for his abilities. His editorial bylines also include contributions to T3 and GamesRadar.
Most Popular
By Philip Berne