Verizon's Black Friday deals offer a free iPad and an Apple Watch this weekend

Black Friday has finally landed at Verizon this week - and the carrier is bringing back one of the most generous deals we've ever seen for fans of Big Red.

For a limited time only, you can now bundle in a free 10th gen iPad 10.9 and a free 2nd gen Apple Watch SE on the house when you pick up an eligible 5G iPhone with an unlimited data plan. Eligible devices include some of the best iPhones on the market, like the stunning iPhone 15 Pro - and these freebies also stack on top of the massive trade-in rebates we've grown accustomed to at Verizon.

For example, using this Black Friday deal, you can trade in any iPhone model to get $1,000 off an iPhone 15 Pro (effectively rendering it free) and then bundle in the free iPad and Apple Watch on top for over $1,700 ineffective value. The caveat here, however, is that you'll need a new line on an unlimited data plan to be eligible - and accessory device lines are also paid separately.

The 'freebies' in question here are the 10th generation Apple iPad (see our review) and the 2nd gen Apple Watch SE (see our review). Both are entry-level models from Apple, respectively, but they're fantastic devices in their own right and extremely useful, depending on your needs. If you're interested, you'll also find a number of similar promotions on the latest Android devices over on our main Black Friday Verizon deals page. You can also see today's best Black Friday deals if you're looking for other categories like smart home, laptops, or discounted TVs.

Verizon Black Friday deal

Apple iPhones at Verizon: get a free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan

Verizon's headline pre-Black Friday deal is here, and it's offering a free 10th gen iPad 10.9 and a free 2nd-gen Apple Watch SE. These freebies alone are worth $780 by themselves, so this is a significant addition to the host of already awesome trade-in rebates on the iPhone 15 series. The caveat here, however, is that you'll still need an unlimited data plan to be eligible for this saving.

Eligible devices at Verizon

More Black Friday deals today