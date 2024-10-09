$100 off the viral Dyson Airwrap is the Prime Day deal I've been waiting for

Head to Amazon right now, and you'll see the Dyson Airwrap multistyler is reduced from $599.99 to $499.99. It's part of the Prime Day deals event, which is starting to wind down now, so if you like the look of this offer, don't hang about. You'll need to be a Prime subscriber to claim (but you can use your free trial and cancel later if it doesn't suit you).

I've had a Dyson Airwrap on my wishlist for as long as I can remember. The reason I haven't yet taken the plunge is because a. it's ridiculously expensive and b. it almost never gets discounted. While other hair brands are throwing out deals left, right and center, Dyson has largely taken a 'this is how much it costs, take it or leave it' approach with the Airwrap. While a 17% discount doesn't sound that impressive, it equates to $100 off, which is a decent chunk of change.

Given the ultra-high price, it's a testament to how keen people are on this product, and how unique it is in the market, that it's still wildly popular. (We rated it highly in our Dyson Airwrap review.) The selling point is that it uses 'Coanda' airflow to bend your hair into shape as it dries, without the need to resort to the kind of sky-high temperatures that will ultimately lead to frazzled locks. I mainly want something to define and smooth my half-curls without the danger of curling iron burns.

The Airwrap is a multi-styler that has attachments that let you create curls, waves, or a bouncy blowout look with minimal heat damage, thanks to some pioneering innovation from the clever Dyson engineers. It's almost never discounted, so this deal is well worth snapping up.

The Dyson Airwrap caused quite the stir when it launched in 2018. And while plenty of Airwrap dupes have popped up on the market in response to its almost-instant viral popularity, none have taken off in the same way. The 2022 upgrade introduced bi-directional barrels that removed the need to manually swap things around mid-style, making the Airwrap far more usable. It's expensive, but it's impeccably made and performs remarkably well on straight, mid-to-long hair.

It's only the 'Complete Long for Straight to Wavy hair' set that's included in this Prime Day deal. Dyson has created a set with attachments aimed at coily hair, but reviews have been mixed on these, in any case.

Other features include a cold shot for setting your style, and different airflow speed and temperature options to give you full control.

While Airwrap deals are rare, Dyson has been more generous with its vacuum offers. For Prime Day there are big discounts on some of the best Dyson vacuums – and two Dyson cordless vacs are at their lowest-ever price.

