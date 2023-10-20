This week's best early Black Friday deals - the 14 deals worth buying now

It's still October but Black Friday deals season is already here. Dozens of terrific offers are still live following the Prime Big Deal Days event at Amazon earlier in the month - and now more retailers are getting involved with sales.

I've searched through all of the early Black Friday deals that are currently available and picked out the ones that I recommend buying right now. Highlights include the excellent value Hisense U6H 4K QLED TV for $698 (was $1,199.99), the highly-rated Ninja AF101 air fryer for $89.99, and a huge $95 saving on an Xbox Series X - Diablo 4 bundle at Walmart.

We're also coming off the news that Best Buy will offer early Black Friday deals exclusively to My Best Buy members from October 27. You can sign up for a Plus or Total membership to get access from $49.99 per year. The same sales will then be available to all from October 30.

But, back to this week, you can check out the latest offers I recommend below. Take a second to also bookmark our main Black Friday deals hub so you're the first in line to hear all the latest news and offers over the next few months - from myself and the entire TechRadar team of experts.

This week's 14 best early Black Friday deals

Hisense 75-Inch U6 Series 4K QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $698 at Amazon

If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, you can't get much better than this massive 75-inch Hisense 4K set on sale for just $698 - that's even cheaper than Prime Day. In our Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all extremely useful features.

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Air fryers are always best-sellers during Black Friday and Amazon has the top-rated Ninja air fryer on sale for $89.99 - the best price we've seen in months. With over 48,000 positive reviews, the two-quart air features four different cooking programs and is dishwasher-safe for quick and easy cleanups.

Apple iPad 10.2 2021 (64GB): was $329 now $249 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap iPad ahead of Black Friday, Amazon has the 10.2-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $249. While it's not the speediest tablet in the range, a decent screen, quality design, and relatively speedy chip make this the iPad that suits most people's needs the best. For streaming, shopping, and doing a few light work tasks, it's a great choice, especially with today's $80 discount.

Amazon eero 6+ mesh Wi-Fi system: was $299.99 now $194.99 at Amazon

This Eero 6+ bundle is a year old but it still has cutting-edge speed and features that make it a great buy. Overall, It's excellent value in the long run if you need a home mesh network to upgrade your Wi-Fi speeds. Our Eero 6+ review awarded it high marks for its reliable performance so now's a great time to pick it up for 35% off.

Keurig K-Express K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

You can get the best-selling Keurig K-Express coffee maker on sale for $59.99 at Amazon - just $10 more than the lowest-ever price. The single-serve coffee maker features a compact design for easy storage and uses K-Cups to brew a fresh, hot cup of coffee in minutes.

Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum: was $419.99 now $279.99 at Walmart

If you're interested in a lightweight cordless vacuum, Walmart has the Dyson V8 on sale for a record-low price of $279.99. Perfect for pet owners, the Dyson V8 features a de-tangling motor bar, and it works across hardwood floors and carpets. It can also transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

LG C2 77-inch 4K OLED TV (2022): was $2,775.99 now $2,149 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED is our best-rated TV and always a best-seller during the Black Friday sales. Walmart has just dropped the huge 77-inch model to $2,149 - the lowest price it's ever been by around $200. We praised the stunning display for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review which ensures it delivers fantastic overall picture quality in ultra-high definition. There's also support for Dolby Atmos, HDR10 and voice controls to round out this premium OLED TV.

JBL Live 460NC: was $129.95 now $64.95 at Amazon

These on-ear JBL headphones are down to $64.95 at Amazon, which is equal to the lowest price we've ever seen for them. The JBL Live 460NC headphones deliver impressive sound thanks to the 40mm drivers, active noise-canceling technology, and up to 50 hours of battery life.

iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum: was $399.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the top-rated iRobot Roomba robot vacuum on sale for $209.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Designed with homes with pets in mind, the Roomba i4 delivers powerful suction and includes a high-efficiency filter that traps mold, pollen, and dust mites along with dust, dirt, pet hair, and other large debris.

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): was $309 now $159 at Walmart

One of the best deals from Walmart's competing sale is the best-selling Apple Watch SE on sale for just $159 – making it the cheapest Apple Watch you'll find. The first-generation Apple Watch SE is an excellent choice for someone who wants essential functions such as activity tracking, calorie counting, and sleep tracking, plus the ability to see notifications, take calls, and reply to texts directly from your wrist. This one is going in and out of stock regularly, so best to move quickly to avoid missing out.

Xbox Series X – Diablo 4 Bundle: was $559.99 now $464.99 at Walmart

Here's a great saving on a big Xbox Series X bundle featuring Blizzard's latest gothic action RPG. Microsoft's most powerful current-generation console would usually set you back $499.99 by itself, so the fact that you get a recent game like Diablo 4 included for free that retails for $60, as well as a $35 discount shows just how good this deal is right now.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.34 now $89 at Walmart

Bissell carpet cleaners have become all the rage lately, and Walmart still has the top-rated Little Green on sale for $89 – the lowest price we've ever seen. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Dell XPS 13: was $799 now $599 at Dell

This offer of the Dell XPS 13 is still available after launching over a month ago and it's still our pick for the best laptop deal available right now. Sure, this isn't the most powerful configuration with its Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD, but that's enough for your everyday computing needs and light work. Plus, it's a superb price for one of the latest models of the premium machine. The main selling points for the XPS 13 are the slick aluminum chassis, vibrant display, and lightweight design for easy portability. We awarded this model four stars out of five with our Dell XPS 13 2022 review.