This webcam saw me through lockdown, and it's still on sale for Prime Day

As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it – and that's exactly the case with Logitech's HD Pro Webcam C920, a desktop USB webcam that has remained virtually unchanged for years because it's still one of the finest PC cameras money can buy.

In fact, it's been sitting in the top spot of our best webcams ranking for quite a while now, thanks to its sturdy build quality, reliability and sensible pricing. Amazon Prime Day might technically be over, but the C920 is still on sale in both the US and the UK, with 44% off the retail price in both regions.

I myself have been using one of these bad boys since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the UK back in early 2020, when our offices were closed down and I was suddenly required to work from the comfort of my home instead.

The C920 saw me through endless video meetings as we navigated that strange new world. It offers 1080p 30fps capabilities, which makes it great for either video calls or streaming, and the built-in dual-array microphones means you don't even need a headset (though I'd still recommend one, personally).

Despite not being the most expensive webcam money can buy, the Logitech C920 still offers a solid feature set. As we noted in our review, the C920's autofocus works excellently, and the low-light functionality is a boon for anyone working late nights.

Sure, $55 / £49 is still a fair amount to ask for a webcam (since you can find a perfectly serviceable 720p model from a reputable brand for under $40 in the US), but there's a reason I – a person who reviews tech hardware for a living – have stuck with this one for so long. Video captured by the webcam is crystal-clear, and the mounting clip means it can attach to basically any monitor – I should know, I've been through maybe six or seven displays since the start of lockdown.

