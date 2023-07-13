This webcam saw me through lockdown, and it's still on sale for Prime Day
Logical tech at its finest
As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it – and that's exactly the case with Logitech's HD Pro Webcam C920, a desktop USB webcam that has remained virtually unchanged for years because it's still one of the finest PC cameras money can buy.
In fact, it's been sitting in the top spot of our best webcams ranking for quite a while now, thanks to its sturdy build quality, reliability and sensible pricing. Amazon Prime Day might technically be over, but the C920 is still on sale in both the US and the UK, with 44% off the retail price in both regions.
I myself have been using one of these bad boys since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak in the UK back in early 2020, when our offices were closed down and I was suddenly required to work from the comfort of my home instead.
The C920 saw me through endless video meetings as we navigated that strange new world. It offers 1080p 30fps capabilities, which makes it great for either video calls or streaming, and the built-in dual-array microphones means you don't even need a headset (though I'd still recommend one, personally).
Not in the US? Scroll down to see the best Logitech C920 deals in your region.
Despite not being the most expensive webcam money can buy, the Logitech C920 still offers a solid feature set. As we noted in our review, the C920's autofocus works excellently, and the low-light functionality is a boon for anyone working late nights.
Sure, $55 / £49 is still a fair amount to ask for a webcam (since you can find a perfectly serviceable 720p model from a reputable brand for under $40 in the US), but there's a reason I – a person who reviews tech hardware for a living – have stuck with this one for so long. Video captured by the webcam is crystal-clear, and the mounting clip means it can attach to basically any monitor – I should know, I've been through maybe six or seven displays since the start of lockdown.
If you're interested in a whole computer rather than just a webcam, you might want to take a look at our Amazon Prime Day laptop deals since pretty much all of those will have a webcam built in anyway, although most are standard 720p cams.
US Prime Day deal: Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920
Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was
$99.99 now $55.99 at Amazon
At almost half off its retail price, webcam deals don't get much better than this. The Logitech C920 is a sterling example of what a webcam should be: high-resolution video, built-in dual-array mics, and features like autofocus and low-light adjustment that let it operate in any environment. It occupies the number one spot in our best webcams list for a reason!
UK Prime Day deal: Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920
Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: was
£89.99 now £49.99 at Amazon
The best webcam on the market in terms of what you're getting for your cash, the Logitech C920 is a high-end product without a high-end price tag - and it's almost half-price for Prime Day. With 1080p video recording, two microphones for better audio capture, and a clip that lets it connect to virtually any display, this is the one to pick.
Christian is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing Editor. He came to us from Maximum PC magazine, where he fell in love with computer hardware and building PCs. He was a regular fixture amongst our freelance review team before making the jump to TechRadar, and can usually be found drooling over the latest high-end graphics card or gaming laptop before looking at his bank account balance and crying.
Christian is a keen campaigner for LGBTQ+ rights and the owner of a charming rescue dog named Lucy, having adopted her after he beat cancer in 2021. She keeps him fit and healthy through a combination of face-licking and long walks, and only occasionally barks at him to demand treats when he’s trying to work from home.