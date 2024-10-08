This RTX 4050 gaming laptop is outstandingly cheap thanks to the Prime Big Deal Day sale

It's the season of one of the biggest sales, Amazon Prime Big Deal Day, and here we have a Acer Nitro V 15.6-inch gaming laptop deal that packs in solid specs at a reasonable price - especially if you want to get some gaming done. This laptop is now $649.99 (down from $779.99 - more than $100 off!).



If you're a gamer who doesn't want to spend a small fortune on a gaming PC, especially if you want to game portably on a PC, or you want to dip your toe into gaming, I would recommend this deal for you.

This Acer Nitro V comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. It's also equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 laptop GPU for powerful gaming performance and a Full HD 15.6-inch vibrant display. This laptop has Wi-Fi 6 capability and specially added cooling mechanisms to make using it an overall pleasant experience.

Today's best Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop deal

Acer Nitro V 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop: was $ $779.99 now $649.99 at Amazon

This laptop features a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for smooth gaming and creativity. Its 15.6 Full HD 144Hz display offers immersive visuals. With 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, WiFi 6, Thunderbolt 4, and efficient cooling, it's built for performance and connectivity.

The Acer Nitro V 15.6-inch gaming laptop is as sleek as gaming laptops come these days, and with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB, it'll set you up for a gaming session or even some substantial video editing. You might find yourself a little limited if you want to play games that require 16GB of RAM, but if you don't mind that, this laptop's specs are pretty good.

