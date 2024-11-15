This Razer Kiyo streaming webcam is half off at Amazon's early Black Friday sale - grab it before it's gone

Black Friday is almost here, but we're also looking for offers you should consider in the meantime like this Razer Kiyo streaming webcam deal from Amazon, which has had its price slashed in half, dropping from $99.99 down to $49.95.

Whether you want a webcam to use for streaming or just want to improve the image quality when you're video conferencing, this is a great choice. The Razer Kyio has crisp resolution, capable of 1080p at 30 fps, and can perform well even in low light conditions by reducing graininess and bringing out details.

This webcam also comes with a ring light built in, and you can adjust its brightness just by rotating it. All of this is packaged into a compact folding design so you can use it at home or in the office – or even on the go.

Additionally, it's compatible with many popular streaming platforms and is Streamlabs certified.

Today's best Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam deal in the US

Razer Kyio Streaming Webcam: was $99.99 now $49.95 at Amazon US This webcam offers 1080p 30 FPS or 720p 60 FPS resolution, ensuring clear video for streaming, gaming, and calls. It features a built-in 5600K ring light with adjustable brightness for optimal lighting, advanced autofocus, and superb low-light performance. Its compact, foldable design suits any setup, and it’s compatible with OBS, Zoom, Teams, and more.

We would recommend this model if you're just getting into streaming or want to use it for video conferencing. If you're looking for something of slightly higher calibre, have a read of our review of the Pro Ultra version of this webcam.

Also, make sure the PC you plan to connect it to has a spare USB port to plug it in, as these days that's not a given sometimes.

