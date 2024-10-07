This Razer headset is at its lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day, a great deal from a company known for its luxury tax

Amazon Prime Day is nearly upon us, with plenty of delicious deals for all kinds of tech. One such deal is for the Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed at Amazon for $99 (was $129.99). Right now, it's at its lowest price ever, hitting the under $100 mark, which is an incredible price for a Razer product - especially a headset.



As with most other Razer products, the Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed is one of the best PC gaming headsets as it's made of high-quality material that delivers in both comfort and sound. The ear cups are made of noise-isolating memory foam and titanium-coated 50mm diaphragms. Not to mention they only weigh 260g, making them super portable for a larger headset. It also features a 70-hour battery life.

Today's best Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed headset deal

Razer Blackshark V2 Hyperspeed: was $129.99 now $99 at Amazon

The Razer Blackshark V2 is an excellent quality headset no matter what the model, and the proof is in one of our reviews. In 2023 we reviewed the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro and gave it a four and a half star rating, with one of the few downsides being its lack of bass.

