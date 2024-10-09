These Sennheiser deals are the surprise headphones bargain of Prime Day – but these awesome deals end soon!

It's pretty common for Sennheiser to have some good offers among the best Prime Day deals, but as someone who's been covering sales events for years, I was surprised by just how strong its discounts on its more affordable headphones this year were, and if you're a music purist in the market for something affordable yet true to the spirit of tracks, I totally recommend them.

In the US, wireless fans should take a look at the Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones for $109 (was $149) at Amazon on the cheaper end, or the great Sennheiser Accentum Plus for $149 (down from $199) at Amazon if you want wireless Hi-Res Audio support too. And for audiophiles, the Sennheiser HD 600 wired headphones for $265 (down from $449) at Amazon are astounding value.

In the UK, you can get the cheaper Sennheiser Accentum with a bundled Bluetooth adapter for just £99 (was £169) at Amazon UK, while the Accentum Plus for £129 (was £199) at Amazon UK are well worth stepping up to. And for audiophiles on a budget, I cannot recommend the Sennheiser IE200 in-ear wired buds for £94 (was £129) at Amazon UK enough – it's the cheapest they've been, and they were a steal at full price.

The Accentum range brings the precision of Sennheiser's headphones to a much cheaper price, and I didn't expect these models to drop this low, which is why they're the pleasant surprise of Prime Day for me. And I have a pair of Sennheiser HD 600 headphones, so I can attest that they sound simply wonderful for the price being asked here. I also just worked with our reviewer on testing the IE 200 earbuds, and they really deliver the audiophile experience for an excellent price.

Today's best Sennheiser deals in the US

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones: was $149 now $109 at Amazon

Delivering active noise cancellation and 50 hours of battery life at a mid-range price, but with the well-balanced sound and strong detail of Sennheiser, these are a great deal if you consider yourself a music purist but you don't have an audiophile budget. They're comfortable and lightweight, too.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones: was $199 now $149 at Amazon

The step-up model in the Accentum range adds fast-charging, angled drivers for superior timing and detail, sound personalization to improve sound further, and aptX higher-res Bluetooth support to make the most of that sound tech. This is the cheapest we've ever seen this model, and it makes a model we already praised a lot in our Sennheiser Accentum Plus review even better value.

Sennheiser HD 600 wired headphones: was $449 now $265 at Amazon

I have a pair of these open-backed wired headphones (that I built myself at the Sennheiser factory…), and they're truly a treat every time I wear them. They have super-plus ear and headband padding so that you can wear them for a while, and that's what you'll want to do, because they're so energetic and dynamic and expansive. Those looking to dabble in the audiophile world won't find better audio quality value than this, though these have fallen to $249 in the past, I should note. It's also a good idea to make sure you have a decent amp or portable headphone DAC to pair them with, but an inexpensive one would be enough for these forgiving cans.

Today's best Sennheiser deals in the UK

Sennheiser Accentum Wireless headphones: was £149 now £99 at Amazon

Delivering active noise cancellation and 50 hours of battery life at a mid-range price, but with the well-balanced sound and strong detail of Sennheiser, these are fantastic deal for under £100 – it's the cheapest we've seen them. However, I might suggest that it's worth spending the small amount extra for the Plus version – but if you want to be strict on your budget, you won't be disappointed.

Sennheiser Accentum Plus headphones: was £199 now £129 at Amazon

The step-up model in the Accentum range adds fast-charging, angled drivers for superior timing and detail, sound personalization to improve sound further, and aptX higher-res Bluetooth support to make the most of that sound tech. We once saw this model hit £119, so it might drop to that price again over Black Friday – but considering how much we raved about these in our Sennheiser Accentum Plus review at full price, this £129 price is outrageously good.

Sennheiser IE 200 wired earbuds: was £129 now £94 at Amazon

These would be the ideal first step into audiophile territory because they sound simply fantastic and true to the music, and are unbelievably good for under £100. Our full Sennheiser IE 200 review was glowing at full price, where we compared them to more expensive Sennheiser models, and found that these give you so much of the high-end experience. This is the cheapest we've seen them, and we thoroughly recommend them.

