There's a huge winter sale at Amazon - shop the 21 best deals worth buying

Amazon is having a massive winter sale with clearance prices on thousands of items, including tech gadgets, kitchen appliances, vacuums, TVs, Apple devices, and fitness equipment. I've gone through the sale and picked out the 19 best deals that are worth buying from top brands such as Apple, LG, Keurig, Bissell, and Fitbit.



• Shop Amazon's full winter sale



Amazon's winter sale includes huge discounts on some of last year's best-selling items as the retailer makes room for new 2024 products. Some highlights include the Apple Watch 9 on sale for its lowest price ever of $329, the all-new 4K Fire TV stick marked down to $34.99, and the best-selling Bissell Pet Hair Eraser vacuum on sale for a record-low price of $199.99. You can also score Fitbit deals on its best-selling activity trackers and smartwatches with prices from $49.



Below, I've listed links to the most popular categories from Amazon's winter sale, followed by more of today's best deals. If you're looking to shop for more winter sales around the web at other retailers, I've listed all the top bargains around the web further down the page.

Amazon Winter sale - the 25 best deals

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: was $29.99 now $21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick Lite, which is on sale for just $21.99 - only $7 more than the record-low price. The budget streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote.

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Amazon

Amazon also has the best-selling Fire TV Stick on sale for just $29.99 - $10 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. The HD streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote, plus support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

Stream your content in higher resolution with the all-new Fire TV Stick 4K, which is marked down to $34.99 thanks to today's 30% discount. The best-selling Fire Stick allows you to stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD resolution with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper: was $39.99 now $23.95 at Amazon

The Fullstar vegetable chopper has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on sale for $23.95 at Amazon's winter sale. You can chop your favorite veggies in a flash with the four interchangeable blades that allow you to julienne, chop, and slice vegetables.

Eufy Smart Scale C1: was $29.99 now $23.98 at Amazon

The top-rated Eufy smart scale is on sale for $23.98 at Amazon right now - the lowest price we've seen. The Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight and gives you a more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scale actually means.

Toloco Massage Gun: was $75.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

This top-rated massage gun is getting a massive discount at Amazon's winter sale, down to just $39.99 when you apply the 20% discount at checkout. The Toloco massage gun features 20 different speed levels and 15 replaceable massage heads to relieve pain in all parts of your body.

Fitbit Inspire 3 fitness tracker: was $99.95 now $69.95 at Amazon

The cheapest Fitbit deal, aside from the kids model, is the ultra-slim Fitbit Inspire 3 on sale for $69.95 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Made for everyday wear, the Inspire 3 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring and tracks sleep, workouts, stress, and more.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.99 now $129.95 at Amazon

The Charge 6 is Fitbit's latest activity tracker and Amazon's is slashing the price down to $129.95 - the best deal you can find. The Charge 6 includes updated HR sensors, making it one of Fitbit's best overall fitness trackers; plus, you're getting a comfortable band, a bright AMOLED screen, built-in GPS, and a Stress Management Score.

Keurig K-Classic Single-serve Coffee Maker: was $149.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a coffee maker that can brew more than one cup, Amazon has the best-selling Keurig K-Classic on sale for a record-low price of $79.99. You're getting a large 48-ounce water reservoir and the ability to make multiple K-cup pod brew sizes.

Ninja AF080 Air Fryer: was $129.99 now $99.95 at Amazon

Join the air fryer craze and get the best-selling Ninja air fryer on sale for $99.95. The two-quart air fryer has over 15,000 positive reviews on Amazon and features a compact design that is perfect for people working in a small space.

Instant Vortex Plus 6-Quart Air Fryer Oven: was $119.99, now $79.95 at Amazon

This popular air fryer from the Instant brand does it all, and it's on sale for $79.95 at Amazon. That’s a great deal for the six-quart air fryer, which comes with a display window, six different functions, and Instant’s EvenCrisp technology for even cooking.

Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Lift-Off Vacuum Cleaner: was $279.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

The Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo provides powerful suction that features a FurGuard self-cleaning brush roll to pick up pet hair seamlessly. The lightweight vacuum can also transform into a detachable, portable canister vacuum for quick and easy cleanups. Today's deal from Amazon's winter sale brings the price down to $199.99.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $129 now $99 at Amazon

The Apple AirPods 2 are always a holiday best-seller, and Amazon has the earbuds on sale for just $99. While we saw the AirPods drop briefly to $69 during Black Black Friday, Walmart's price is the best deal you can get right now and is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation): was $179 now $149.99 at Amazon

Amazon just dropped the AirPods 3 to $149.99, which is just $10 more than the record-low price. Compared to the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3 feature a longer battery life thanks to the MagSafe charging case, which provides more than 30 hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or a Lightning connector.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249.99 now $189 at Amazon

The AirPods Pro 2 are in stock after selling out during the holidays, and Amazon has earbuds back down to a record-low price of $189. You're still getting all the same features as the previous Lightning version but with boosted dust resistance and the new and future-proof USB-C charging port.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $249 now $199 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch SE on sale for $199 - $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. You're getting all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. You can check out our Apple Watch SE 2 review to see why we awarded this model four and a half stars out of five.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Amazon

Amazon has the Apple Watch 9 on sale for $329 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The Apple Watch 9 is more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap feature that allows you to use your Apple Watch without touching the display.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $249 at Amazon

Apple's 2021 iPad may be slightly older tech, but the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. The entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, according to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, whether that's browsing the net, streaming media, light work, or playing games. Today's deal is just $20 more than the record-low and a fantastic price for an Apple tablet.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 55-inch 4K TV (2021): was $549.99 now $399.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a mid-size budget display, you can get this 55-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for $399.99. Amazon's highly-rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free.

Hisense 65-Inch U6K Series mini-LED 4K TV: was $799.99 now $598 at Amazon

If you're looking for a bigger display, you aren't going to get much better than this Hisense 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $598. The U6 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models with mini-LED backlighting, plus a QLED display, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

LG C2 65-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,899.99 now $1,446.99 at Amazon

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Amazon has the 65-inch model on sale for $1,446.99 - the best deal you can find right now. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review. The 65-inch TV also packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,500, which is incredible value for this highly-rated OLED TV.

More winter sales