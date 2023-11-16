The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 enjoys a seriously massive Black Friday price cut

Black Friday deals are starting to land, even though the big day itself is still more than a week off. But some of these early deals are ridiculously good - like the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, which is enjoying big discounts on both sides of the Atlantic.

If you're in the US, you can check out this Surface Pro 9 deal from Best Buy, which takes the price down by $540 to a nice round thousand bucks - no, wait, sorry, it's $999.99. Can't forget about that single-cent saving, right?

Across the pond in the UK, Currys has an even better Surface Pro 9 deal, knocking a whopping £659 off the retail price to bring it down to just £899. To be fair, though, the Pro 9 was a bit more expensive in the UK to begin with, so this feels like a generous Black Friday balancing of the scales.

With a normal retail price of $1,539 / £1,558, this Surface Pro 9 model comes with a 12th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. And it includes the magnetic Surface Pro keyboard in the Graphite colorway, which doubles as a screen protector when you're not using the tablet. Considering that Microsoft has a habit of selling its Surface peripherals separately, this was a relief to see.

This sort of saving puts the Surface Pro 9 among the best Black Friday laptop deals currently available, and considering this laptop is barely a year old (it originally launched in October 2022), it's a shockingly good price reduction. I did some digging, and it's never been sold for cheaper - it's currently $1,099 at Amazon.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for Microsoft Surface Pro 9 deals in your location.

Today's best Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: was £1,558 now £899 at Currys

This deal is a crazy £659 saving on a top-range Surface Pro model with an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, a whole 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. This is a powerful and versatile device that offers the full might of Microsoft's engineering, whether you want to pull off a whole administrative effort or do creative projects. The 3K touchscreen will help you make it happen. This is a solid choice for both professional and casual users, and it includes a kickstand and Signature Type Cover so you can use it anywhere.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9: was $1,539 now $999 at Best Buy

In the US, the Surface Pro 9 deal isn't quite as generous as its UK counterpart. But Best Buy slices a hefty $540 off the hybrid device's price tag, making the Surface Pro 9 a bit of a bargain.

Microsoft markets the Surface tablet lineup as having 'laptop-level performance', and that's definitely the case here. It's partially thanks to the nifty split-core architecture of Intel's 12th-gen CPUs, which use 'performance' cores to handle your main workload while 'efficiency' cores take care of background processes to ensure you don't experience any system slowdown.

Windows is best experienced on a Microsoft device too, and the Surface Pro 9 brings the full feature set of Windows 11 to the fore, including the new Copilot AI features. If that's not enough, the Surface Pro 9 also packs Thunderbolt 4 ports for ultra-fast physical connectivity, and a high-resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate to keep everything looking and feeling smooth and responsive.

This is one of the best tablets Microsoft has made yet - and this is, in my personal opinion, the superior version. The Surface Pro 9 5G model we reviewed uses an ARM-based Microsoft SQ3 chip instead of an Intel processor, and while I won't dig into the specifics here (you can go and read the review if you want the juicy deets), ARM just isn't the right platform for Windows. This model is definitely the one you want to pick.

More of today's best Black Friday deals