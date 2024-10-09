The microphone I use every day has dropped to the lowest price we've seen all year for Prime Day

The Amazon Prime Day hustle and bustle stops after today, but that doesn't mean the deals have gone anywhere! You can still find loads of amazing price cuts on all sorts of gear, including tech like Logitech's Blue Yeti USB microphone, which is on sale for just $82 (down from $129.99) today.

I've been using the Yeti as my daily driver for everything from meetings to gaming for the past four years. Not only would I wholeheartedly recommend it, even at full price, for its ease of use, reliability, and sound quality, but with this discount, it's a no-brainer. This Prime Day deal drops our pick for the best USB microphone to its lowest price all year and makes it a must-buy if you want a clear mic for streaming, work, or online gaming.



Today's best Logitech Blue Yeti USB deals

Logitech Blue Yeti USB: was $129.99 now $82 at Amazon

The Blue Yeti USB, our pick for the best USB microphone you can buy, is an absolute steal with $50 off. Not only is this a fantastic price, but it's the lowest we've seen all year. For $82, you get plug-and-play functionality, physical mute, gain, and polar pattern controls, and crystal clear voice comms. Prime Day ends soon – don't let this offer slip away!

Logitech Blue Yeti USB: was £119.99 now £79.99 at Amazon

Amazon decided to drop the best microphone deal of the year on us, and I'm not complaining. You get a fantastic sound quality, a host of controls, and a setup as simple as can be for £80. Calling a £40 drop in price for our best USB microphone choice a bargain would be a huge understatement. Prime Day won't last forever, though, and neither will this deal, so act fast if you're looking to upgrade!

The Blue Yeti USB earned a glowing five-star rating in our review, and it's easy to see why. When it comes to studio-quality sound, you probably don't think of a USB mic first and foremost. But that's exactly what the Yeti provides. I've gotten multiple compliments from coworkers and friends alike when I join calls and bless their ears with that crispy Blue-brand audio quality.

Its build quality is solid, too. It's an almost entirely metal construction (with the exception of the volume and gain wheels) that feels nice and hefty. So it has excellent sound quality and a durable design – those are the two boxes I'm looking to check before anything else with a microphone.

Then, you take a look at the other features it offers. You have four polar patterns to switch between, changing the way the mic picks up audio. Cardioid mode, which is what I use the majority of the time, picks up sound in front of the mic and blocks out noise to the sides and behind it. This is great for stopping loud keyboards, fans, or other background noise from plaguing your callee's ears. There's also omnidirectional, stereo, and bidirectional modes for other situations.

And those controls – the physical buttons really come in handy when you don't want to go sifting through software settings just to turn up your gain or mute yourself.

Logitech's Blue Yeti USB is the total package; it's got the looks, the sound, the features, and thanks to Prime Day, the undeniable price tag. Make sure to snag this deal before Big Deal Days comes to a close!

The Yeti's budget little brother

If you're interested in what the Yeti has to offer, but you're just not ready to pull the trigger on its price, you should consider the more affordable Blue Snowball iCE USB instead.

Amazon didn't forget about this model either, marking it down to $37.99 from its original $49.99 listing price.

It doesn't have the bells and whistles or metal construction of its more premium counterpart, but it does offer solid sound quality at a very reasonable price tag. If your headset mic isn't cutting it and you just want a sizable upgrade for under $50, the Snowball is the way to go.

Logitech Blue Snowball iCE USB: was $49.99 now $37.99 at Amazon

The Blue Snowball iCE USB is an outstanding value. This little mic packs a big punch when it comes to sound quality for the price tag, and with a simple plug-and-play setup, budget mics don't get much better. Plus, Amazon helped us out by shaving $12 off the price tag.

Logitech Blue Snowball iCE USB: was £74.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

If you're after a budget microphone to replace your headset mic or spruce up your video meetings, this is a fantastic choice. You get that signature Blue audio quality without paying the price for a premium microphone; what's not to love? Plus, Amazon Prime Day makes this an even better deal with a £15 discount.

