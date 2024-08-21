The Google Pixel Watch 2 just crashed to a record-low price at Amazon

Just ahead of the upcoming Labor Day sales event, the Google Pixel Watch 2 has dropped to its lowest price yet, nearly two weeks after the launch of its successor, the Pixel Watch 3. Amazon has the excellent Pixel Watch 2 on sale for $249.99 (it was $328.55). That's the lowest price we've ever seen and $150 less than the Pixel Watch 3.

Most Pixel Watch 2 colors are available, including black, hazel (gray), and bay active (light blue). Unfortunately, the porcelain colorway isn't included. As mentioned earlier, the price drop is likely due to the launch of its successor. However, that doesn't mean the Pixel Watch 2 is suddenly obsolete. It's still an incredibly excellent choice for non-Samsung Android users.

Google Pixel Watch 2 deal

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $328.55 now $249.99 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is a solid smartwatch choice, especially if you have a non-Samsung Android phone. It features a wide variety of apps, including heart rate tracking, fall detection, stress management, and more. Thanks to its improved battery, it can last up to 24 hours on display and regain a day's worth of charge in just 75 minutes. You can get over $70 off on black, hazel (gray), and bay active (light blue) colors on Amazon.

In its Google Pixel Watch 2 review, TechRadar highlights its light aluminum body, faster processor and charging, and new safety and workout features. It improves on the original Pixel Watch with advanced heartrate tracking, fall detection, all-day battery life, stress management and prevention, and a more comfortable band. It lasts up to 24 hours with on display and can fully charge within 75 minutes. As a plus, it also integrates well with Google apps.

