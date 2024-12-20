The best-selling Apple AirTag crashes to a record-low price and ships before Christmas

The Apple AirTag tops the list of Amazon's best-selling electronics, and the retailer has just slashed the price, bringing a four-pack down to just $69.99 (originally $99). That's the same record-low price we saw during Black Friday and an added bonus: it arrives before Christmas if you're looking for a last-minute gift.

The Apple AirTag is a handy Bluetooth location-tracking device that pairs with your iPhone. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or if you want to track your luggage, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item with Precision Finding technology. The tracking device is water resistant, and several accessories are available from Amazon if you want to attach the AirTag to your keys, phone, pet collars, and more.



Because the Apple AirTag is wildly popular, it rarely gets discounted outside of holiday sales. As of writing, Prime members can order today, and it will arrive before Christmas Day.

Apple AirTag deal at Amazon

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: was $99 now $72.99 at Amazon The Apple AirTag is Amazon's top-selling tech gadget and you can get a four-pack on sale for $69.99 - a record-low price. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet or want to track your luggage, just attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate the item. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high-definition 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Today's offer is $6 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $44.99 at Amazon Amazon's brand new Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's deal is a return to the record-low price. Arrives before Christmas

Black+Decker Dustbuster: was $59.99 now $49.99 at Amazon This Black+Decker Dustbuster has over 100,000 positive reviews on Amazon and is on my Christmas wish list. The handheld vacuum is lightweight, portable, easy to recharge, and has a crevice tool to clean hard-to-reach areas. It's also the perfect gift to yourself to get a head start on your New Year cleaning relations. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Amazon My favorite last-minute gift is Amazon's Fire HD 8 tablet, on sale for a record-low price of $54.99. It's a great gift idea for anyone on your list, with an 8-inch HD display and impressive all-day battery life. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa, so you can use your voice to make calls, play music, set reminders, and check the weather. Arrives before Christmas

Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $59.99 at Amazon Give the gift of home security with the best-selling Ring Doorbell for just $59.99. I own the Ring Video Doorbell and can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $149.99 now $84.99 at Amazon If you're to gift a smart home display, Amazon has the latest Echo Show 8 on sale for $84.99 – $5 more than the record-low. The eight-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility. Arrives before Christmas.

Nextmug Temperature-Controlled, Self-Heating Coffee Mug: was $129.95 now $99.94 at Amazon I can't think of a better last-minute gift that people will actually love than this Nextmug temperature-controlled coffee mug. It solves the problem of your coffee getting cold with self-heating technology that can keep your beverage warm, hot, or piping hot for hours. Arrives before Christmas

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $119 at Amazon Amazon has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $119 – only $1 more than the lowest-ever price we saw over Black Friday. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and supports USB-C for wireless charging. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $159.99 now $134.99 at Amazon Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is always a best seller during holiday sales because it makes a great Christmas gift. Today's deal brings the price down $134.99, which is only $5 more than the record-low price we saw on Black Friday. The waterproof e-reader features a large 7-inch glare-free display, a battery that lasts for weeks, and a single charge that lasts up to 12 weeks. Arrives before Christmas