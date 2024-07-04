The best 4th of July Apple sales live: $89 AirPods, $699 MacBook, $299 Apple Watch

The 4th of July has arrived, and with it, deals on Apple devices - including AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, the Apple Watch, and more. To help you find the best 4th of July Apple sales, I've scored retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart to bring you the 11 best deals happening right now.



While 4th of July sales are mostly known for deals on appliances, furniture, and TVs, you can always find impressive offers on Apple's latest and greatest devices, plus discounts on older model products. Below, I've listed today's 4th of July Apple sales, followed by the 11 best deals. Some highlights include Apple's best-selling AirPods 2 on sale for just $89, the still-fantastic MacBook Air M1 for just $699.99, and the highly-rated Apple Watch 9 on sale for $299.99.



Keep in mind that these are limited-time offers, and you might not see prices like this until the upcoming Prime Day deals event.

Today's best 4th of July Apple sales

The 11 best 4th of July Apple deals

Apple AirTag: was $29 now $24.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Apple AirTag is on sale for a record-low $24.99 at Amazon's 4th of July sale. If you tend to misplace your keys or wallet, attach the AirTag to anything you don't want to lose, and your iPhone will locate it.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Amazon

If you're looking to grab Apple's cheapest AirPods, Amazon's 4th of July sale has the AirPods 2 on sale for just $89, which is $20 more than the record-low price we saw during Black Friday. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-canceling technology.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, GPS): was $239.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

The Apple Watch SE includes all the basic features that people love about the Apple Watch, such as GPS technology, heart rate monitoring, and health and fitness tracking. Today's deal from Amazon's 4th of July sale brings the price down to $189.99, which is $10 more than the lowest-ever price.

Apple Watch 9 (GPS, 41mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon

The excellent Apple Watch 9 is back down to its lowest-ever price at Amazon, offering the perfect opportunity to pick up one of the best smartwatches on the market for cheap. At $299, the Apple Watch 9 is a great buy thanks to its powerful S9 SiP chipset, 18 hours of battery life, and gorgeous new display. As always, the latest Apple Watch is packed with the latest health and lifestyle features, which are bolstered significantly by the innovative new double-tap feature.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $449 now $324 at Amazon

My favorite 4th of July Apple deal is the 10.9 iPad on sale for $324 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Compared to the 2021 iPad, the entry-level tablet comes with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip for laptop-like speed, upgraded cameras with 4K video, and all-day battery life.

Apple iPad Air 2022 (64GB): was $569 now $399 at Walmart

If you're looking for a powerful Apple tablet at a reasonable price, Walmart's 4th of July sale has Apple's 2022 iPad Air on sale for $399 - the lowest price we've ever seen. The iPad Air 5 packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's powerful M1 chip, and provides an all-day battery life.

11-inch Apple iPad Pro (2022, 4th generation): was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy

Now that the latest iPad Pro is out, Apple's last-gen iPad Pro is on sale for a record-low price of $599.99. It's a powerful tablet, though, that features a QHD resolution display with support up to 2388 x 1668 resolution. It also runs on the M2 chip, which still reliably multitasks without slowing down the device. This build includes 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, but you can add more for an upcharge. At $200 less than the original price, it's a rare discount from Apple.

Apple iPad Air (2024): was $799 now $749 at Amazon

Apple's latest iPad Air was just released last month, and it's already on sale at Amazon for $749. It comes with similar features as the last-gen iPad Air but upgrades the M1 chip to the M2, a processor that rivals a MacBook chipset and console-level gaming.

Apple MacBook Air M1 (2020): was $999 now $699 at Walmart

Walmart is offering the MacBook Air M1 for a new record-low price of $699, which is a steal for the device that sat atop our best laptop guide for many months. It may be a little dated now, but this is still a powerful Apple device that holds up well in 2024. It can handle the computing needs of most users, be that work, browsing, video calls, and even some creative tasks such as video and photo editing. Just be aware that Apple has ceased production on this model, so while it's still being supported, it may be your last chance to snag one of the best laptop deals ever before it disappears from the digital shelves for good.

MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $1,099 now $849 at Best Buy

Best Buy's 4th of july sale has the MacBook Air M2 for just $20 more than its lowest-ever price. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is worth the extra investment.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3): was $1,099 now $999 at Amazon

The latest MacBook Air is down $999 at Amazon's 4th of July sale. The brand-new model was released earlier this year and runs on the powerful M3 chipset, making it a great buy for creatives and anyone after a high-end device. Our five-star MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review praised its excellent performance, lengthy 18 hours of battery life, and slick fan-less design. We think it's the best laptop you can buy right now if you've got a decent budget for a portable and powerful machine.

