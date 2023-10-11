The 8 best sustainable tech deals still available for Prime Day
Help save the planet this Prime Day with these sustainable tech deals
The environment - and our impact on it - is a hugely important consideration these days, so I've tracked down some of the best sustainable tech deals on sale for Amazon Prime Day.
When these big sales events come around, I often feel worried that they produce a lot of waste - and even pollution. Think about all the cardboard packaging it takes and all those delivery vehicles whizzing around in the days after.
This climate anxiety definitely dampens my excitement - and I'm not alone. According to research by NielsenIQ, 46% of consumers in 2023 are "looking to brands to take the lead on creating sustainable change."
So, I've been on the hunt for Prime Day tech deals that won't harm the planet, either because they are made from recycled material or because the company uses sustainable production methods and carbon offsetting.
While Amazon doesn't have the greenest reputation, it has a 'Climate Pledge Friendly' initiative which highlights products that "meet sustainability standards and help preserve the natural world."
You can check out Amazon's best-selling Climate Pledge Friendly products, and below, I've picked some of the best sustainable tech deals for Amazon Prime Day that are available to shop today.
Today's best sustainable Prime Day tech deals
Sherpani Camden recycled nylon laptop backpack: was
$100 now $60 at Amazon
This stylish laptop backpack has a padded compartment for 15-inch laptops, as well easy-to-access pouches and RFID lining to protect your credit cards and other contactless devices are safe. Best of all, it's made from 100% recycled materials - 36 plastic bottles go into making a single backpack!
Native Union Belt Cable Duo: was
$39.99 now $31.99 at Amazon
This USB-C charging cable is a great choice for people who have just bought the iPhone 15, and have found they need a new cable. With its 2-in-1 design, you can plug it into USB-C devices and products with Apple's older Lightning Port, so if you have older Apple devices or peripherals, this cable will work perfectly. It's 5ft in length and braided for durability, and it's made with recycled materials.
Native Union Fast GaN Charger: was
$19.99 now $24.99 at Amazon
Native Union also makes a fast charger made out of recycled materials. It offers fast charging, allowing you to power your iPhone to 50% in under 30 minutes, and it also works with Samsung, Google and any other device with USB-C. The housing is made of 90% post-consumer recycled plastic.
House of Marley Positive Vibration 2: was
$38.69 now $33.14 at Amazon
House of Marley makes audio products that have excellent sound quality, while also being made from sustainable materials. The Positive Vibration 2 headphones offer great audio from their 40mm dynamic drivers, and has a built-in noise-isolating microphone with inline remote.
House of Marley Positive Vibration 2: was
$129 now $106.52 at Amazon
These eco-friendly Bluetooth speakers look - and sound - fantastic, with the two speakers offering powerful audio despite their compact size. They are made from bamboo and REWIND Fabric, a balanced blend of 30% reclaimed organic cotton, 30% reclaimed hemp and 40% recycled PET.
House of Marley Stir It Up Wireless Turntable: was
$249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon
This turn table will play your vinyl music collection and protect the planet, thanks to its use of sustainable materials. An Audio Technica cartridge and built-in pre-amp ensures sound quality is very good, and it offers Bluetooth and USB connectivity as well. For today's sale, it has a decent $50 off.
LifeStraw Personal Water Filter: was
$19.95 now $9.99 at Amazon
While this isn't the most high-tech device you'll find, it's pretty cool. It removes 99.999999% of bacteria and parasites in water, as well as microplastics. It allows you to safely drink water while camping and hiking, and it can last for up to 4,000 liters. Also, for every LifeStraw purchased, the company will sponsor a deprived child to get safe drinking water for an entire school year.
OtterBox Sustainable Series Case with MagSafe for iPhone: was
$24.99 now $19.99 at Amazon
This thin case for iPhones is made from 50% recycled plastic, so not only does it protect your phone - it protects to Earth as well. It doesn't add unwanted bulk to your iPhone, and it's MagSafe compatible for wireless charging as well.
