The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more

Deals
By published

A return to Black Friday prices for multiple models today

Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

Amazon and other leading retailers are hosting massive spring sales this week and that can only mean one thing: excellent deals on Apple products.

Regardless of whether you're looking for a new MacBook or a pair of AirPods, today's sales include several record-low prices that we last saw during Black Friday and other more well-known sales events. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up today's best Apple deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers below.

Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

A few highlights include the excellent Apple AirPods Pro on sale at Amazon for just $169 (was $249), the Apple Watch Series 10 for $399 (was $499), and the Apple iPad 10.9 for just $279 (was $349) at Best Buy.

Today's Apple deals are also particularly good if you need a new MacBook. Nearly every model – including the shiny new MacBook Air M4 – is on sale for near record-low prices.

I've picked a few of my favorites out below, alongside some awesome new iPhone deals from Verizon.

Today's best Apple deals in the spring sales

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon

Packed with useful features, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are ideal if you already own an iPhone. They have ANC and a highly effective transparency mode, but there’s also adaptive noise cancellation which works well if you’re in a busy environment that you still need to be aware of. Sound quality is fantastic with personalized spatial audio which adjusts according to your ear shape. And now you can get them at a great low price.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 10
Apple Watch Series 10: was $499 now $399 at Amazon

Get $100 off the Apple Watch Series 10, a full 25% saving and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this watch. It features an OLED display that's 40% brighter when viewed from an angle compared to previous generations, and all the usual Apple health and fitness tracking. Poke around the various configurations and you'll find a saving on pretty much any version.

View Deal
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022)
Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy

The best-selling 10.9 iPad is on sale for $279. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. In our iPad 10.9 review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

View Deal
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2)
Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy

This iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the M1 and you can now save a solid $100 on the base model at Best Buy. This big discount brings it back to the previous record-low price I saw over Black Friday, making it a great time to snap up Apple's slick mid-range slate if you don't want to pay the extra $100 for the newer M3-powered version.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air (M2)
Apple MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Display: 13.6-inch
Processor: Apple M2
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB

The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) isn’t the latest technology anymore, but the M2 chip remains impressively powerful, especially at this price. It weighs just 2.7 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours, so it’s perfect for taking out for the day with you. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks good even in awkward lighting situations, while essentials like a backlit keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and four-speaker sound system ensure this is a good all-rounder, especially at this new, lower price.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air (M4)
Apple MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $949 at Amazon

Display: 13.6-inch
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 256GB

Apple's M4 MacBook Air is an affordable way to obtain a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip. It provides an almost all-day battery life, ideal for those working on the go. Today's discount at Amazon isn't huge - but this is a brand-new laptop that's barely a few weeks old as of writing.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Air (M3)
Apple MacBook Air (M3): was $1,499 now $1,099 at Amazon

Display: 13.6-inch
Processor: Apple M3
RAM: 24GB
Storage: 512GB

Sick of small storage drives? You could instead opt for this excellent deal on the slightly older MacBook Air M3. The chipset here isn't quite as powerful or efficient as the latest M4 but you get a sizeable storage drive and 24GB of RAM for a ton of multi-tasking headroom. At $1,099, this one is still quite pricey but a massive $400 price cut technically brings this one down to its lowest ever price.

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro (M4)
Apple MacBook Pro (M4): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

Display: 14.2-inch
Processor: Apple M4
RAM: 16GB
Storage: 512GB

With the power of Apple's new M4 chip, the MacBook Pro provides great performance results in both productivity and gaming, with a 10-core CPU and GPU. Its 16GB of unified memory does enough to take intense processing tasks to a high standard.

View Deal
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon
You can now get the excellent iPhone 16 Pro Max for free with a new line at Verizon. Unlike before, no annoying trades are required to get this stunning flagship that's still valued $1,200 on the house. With that said, you will require a new line on the Ultimate plan, which is the most expensive plan currently available at Verizon.

View Deal
Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus four lines for $25/mo each at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: free with a new unlimited line, plus four lines for $25/mo each at Verizon
Verizon has just posted what's easily one of its best deals yet on the excellent iPhone 16 Pro. Firstly, you can get this device (which is still worth $1,000) for free alongside a new unlimited data line. That's a great deal, albeit one that we've seen the carrier feature previously. What is new, however, is that this particular promo is now available on the carrier's budget-friendly Welcome Unlimited plan - which means you can get up to four devices for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo per line($100 in total).

View Deal
TOPICS
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Seasonal Sales
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker on blue background with white text reading &quot;TechRadar price cut&quot;
One of the world's best Nespresso machines is down to its lowest price since 2020 in Amazon's Spring Sale
Philips Hue starter kit on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Philips Hue starter kits are making the days brighter in Amazon’s Spring Sale – now at a record-low price
Apple iPad mini deal
I never travel without my iPad mini, and it's $100 off at Amazon right now in selected colors
Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor against a cyan TechRadar deals background
Our favorite ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive discount for the Amazon Spring Sale - get it now before it nearly doubles in price!
Latest in Deals
Assorted Apple products on yellow background with big savings text overlay
The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Image of SanDisk Extreme Pro
Amazon's Spring Sale rides on with discounts on SanDisk SSDs - and these deals are ones you don't want to miss
Anker Zolor Power Bank 10,000mah
My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid
We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon
More about seasonal sales
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background

I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Nespresso Vertuo coffee maker on blue background with white text reading &quot;TechRadar price cut&quot;

One of the world's best Nespresso machines is down to its lowest price since 2020 in Amazon's Spring Sale
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid

We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon
See more latest
Most Popular
Shark Cordless Pro Vacuum with Big Savings graphic overlaid
We gave this Shark cordless stick vacuum a glowing 4-star review – and it's now 50% off at Amazon
Image of SanDisk Extreme Pro
Amazon's Spring Sale rides on with discounts on SanDisk SSDs - and these deals are ones you don't want to miss
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Anker Zolor Power Bank 10,000mah
My favorite portable charger goes everywhere with me, and it's under $13 at Amazon right now
A pair of Samsung 990 Pro SSDs against a TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss deals background
I test SSDs for a living, and this is the best SSD deal I'd spend my money on this week
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Some of my favorite Sonos speakers and soundbars are a great deal in the Amazon Spring Sale
A price cut on the PDP Victrix Pro BFG for Xbox.
The brilliant PDP Victrix Pro BFG is my choice when it comes to Xbox controllers, and is currently massively discounted at Amazon
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with big savings text overlay
Forget Amazon, the best Pixel 9 deal is at Mint Mobile today - get $400 off without an annoying trade-in
8BitDo Ultimate 2 deal
The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is the successor to my favorite Switch controller, and it's just received its first substantial Amazon discount
Epson EcoTank ET-4850 next to a TechRadar badge that reads Big Savings
I found the best printer deal you won't see in the Amazon Spring Sale and it's got a massive $150 saving