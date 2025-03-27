The 10 best Apple deals in the spring sales, picked by an expert – MacBooks, AirPods, Apple Watches, and more

Amazon and other leading retailers are hosting massive spring sales this week and that can only mean one thing: excellent deals on Apple products.

Regardless of whether you're looking for a new MacBook or a pair of AirPods, today's sales include several record-low prices that we last saw during Black Friday and other more well-known sales events. As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up today's best Apple deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and other leading retailers below.

A few highlights include the excellent Apple AirPods Pro on sale at Amazon for just $169 (was $249), the Apple Watch Series 10 for $399 (was $499), and the Apple iPad 10.9 for just $279 (was $349) at Best Buy.

Today's Apple deals are also particularly good if you need a new MacBook. Nearly every model – including the shiny new MacBook Air M4 – is on sale for near record-low prices.

I've picked a few of my favorites out below, alongside some awesome new iPhone deals from Verizon.

Today's best Apple deals in the spring sales

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $169.99 at Amazon Packed with useful features, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are ideal if you already own an iPhone. They have ANC and a highly effective transparency mode, but there’s also adaptive noise cancellation which works well if you’re in a busy environment that you still need to be aware of. Sound quality is fantastic with personalized spatial audio which adjusts according to your ear shape. And now you can get them at a great low price.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Get $100 off the Apple Watch Series 10, a full 25% saving and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this watch. It features an OLED display that's 40% brighter when viewed from an angle compared to previous generations, and all the usual Apple health and fitness tracking. Poke around the various configurations and you'll find a saving on pretty much any version.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022): was $349 now $279 at Best Buy The best-selling 10.9 iPad is on sale for $279. It's great value for money at this price if you need an all-around tablet. In our iPad 10.9 review, we said Apple's latest base-level tablet is a big upgrade over the previous generation model, with a larger Liquid Retina display, a new A14 Bionic chip, improved cameras, USB-C support, and a sleek design.

Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M2): was $599 now $499 at Best Buy This iPad Air is powered by the M2 chip for up to 50% faster performance compared to the M1 and you can now save a solid $100 on the base model at Best Buy. This big discount brings it back to the previous record-low price I saw over Black Friday, making it a great time to snap up Apple's slick mid-range slate if you don't want to pay the extra $100 for the newer M3-powered version.

Apple MacBook Air (M2): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M2

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB The MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) isn’t the latest technology anymore, but the M2 chip remains impressively powerful, especially at this price. It weighs just 2.7 pounds and offers a battery life of up to 18 hours, so it’s perfect for taking out for the day with you. Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display looks good even in awkward lighting situations, while essentials like a backlit keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and four-speaker sound system ensure this is a good all-rounder, especially at this new, lower price.

Apple MacBook Air (M4): was $999 now $949 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Apple's M4 MacBook Air is an affordable way to obtain a powerful machine, capable of breezing through intensive tasks thanks to the M4 chip. It provides an almost all-day battery life, ideal for those working on the go. Today's discount at Amazon isn't huge - but this is a brand-new laptop that's barely a few weeks old as of writing.

Apple MacBook Air (M3): was $1,499 now $1,099 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M3

RAM: 24GB

Storage: 512GB Sick of small storage drives? You could instead opt for this excellent deal on the slightly older MacBook Air M3. The chipset here isn't quite as powerful or efficient as the latest M4 but you get a sizeable storage drive and 24GB of RAM for a ton of multi-tasking headroom. At $1,099, this one is still quite pricey but a massive $400 price cut technically brings this one down to its lowest ever price.

Apple MacBook Pro (M4): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 512GB With the power of Apple's new M4 chip, the MacBook Pro provides great performance results in both productivity and gaming, with a 10-core CPU and GPU. Its 16GB of unified memory does enough to take intense processing tasks to a high standard.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: free with a new unlimited line at Verizon

You can now get the excellent iPhone 16 Pro Max for free with a new line at Verizon. Unlike before, no annoying trades are required to get this stunning flagship that's still valued $1,200 on the house. With that said, you will require a new line on the Ultimate plan, which is the most expensive plan currently available at Verizon.