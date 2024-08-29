Target's Labor Day sale just went live: shop the 9 best deals I'd buy

The holiday weekend is almost here, and Target is celebrating early by launching its official Labor Day sale. The retailer has huge discounts on summer clearance items like patio furniture and grills, as well as deals on TVs, kitchen appliances, vacuums, smart home devices, and so much more.



• Shop Target's full Labor Day sale



As TechRadar's deals editor who's covered Labor Day for over six years, I've gone through Target's Labor Day sale and hand-picked the nine best deals. I've also listed links to Target's most popular sale categories, like back-to-school essentials, Halloween decor, patio furniture, and clothing deals.

Some of my favorite deals from today's sale include the best-selling Echo Pop smart speaker on sale for just $22.99, Ninja's popular Foodi air fryer for $169.99, and Apple's 10.2 iPad on sale for a record-low price of $199.99.



Shop more of today's best Labor Day deals from Target below, and keep in mind that all offers end on Monday at midnight. You can also visit our main Labor Day sales guide for all the best discounts on appliances, tech gadgets, mattresses, and more.

Target Labor Day sale: the 9 best deals I'd buy

Roku Express HD: was $29.99 now $19.99 at Target

Roku's most affordable streaming stick is quick, cheap, and easy to use, and it's a great way to get started in the world of streaming. Target's Labor Day sale brings this device to under $20, which is a bargain for TV owners looking for a simple and effective way to add smart features to their display or upgrade from the in-built features.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $22.99 at Target

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? Target has the best-selling Echo Pop for just $22.99 – that's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Keurig K-Mini single-serve pod coffee machine: was $109 now $59.99 at Target

This Keurig K-Mini coffee maker is a great choice if you're working with a small space, and it's now on sale for just $59.99. The coffee maker can brew a cup in just minutes and is less than five inches wide, so it's an easy fit for even the most cramped kitchens.

Ninja DZ201 Foodi 8-qt 6-in-1 air fryer: was $199.99 now $179.99 at Target

The Ninja Foodi Air Fryer can be a huge upgrade to your kitchen at an excellent price, thanks to this Labor Day deal at Target. The Ninja Foodi allows you to cook two different foods simultaneously and features a sizeable 8-qt capacity that fits up to 4 lbs of your favorite fried foods.

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021): was $329.99 now $199 at Target

Target's Labor Day sale has Apple's best-selling 10.2 iPad on sale for $199 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While it's not the speediest tablet, the 10.2-inch Retina display and A13 Bionic chip ensure excellent picture quality and superior performance to this day. According to our Apple iPad 10.2 review, the entry-level tablet can do it all without issue, whether browsing the net, streaming media, doing light work or playing games.

Roku Plus Series 50-inch 4K Smart TV: was $279.99 now $249.99 at Target

The Roku Plus Series was already a high-value TV lineup, and with this deal from Target, the value of Roku's 55-inch model is now even better. For that price, you get a 4K display, Dolby Vision, HDR10+ high dynamic range support, plus the excellent Roku smart TV interface. This is one of the best budget TV deals going.

LG UT75 43-inch 4K Smart TV: was $299.99 now $259.99 at Target

This 43-inch LG 4K smart TV is on sale for just $259.99 when you add the display to your cart. The LG TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce Now, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place.

Dyson V8 Origin: was $429.99 now $309.99 at Target

The Dyson V8 is one of the older models in the company's range these days, but it's still a super vac, and today's Labor Day deal brings the price down to a record low of $309.99. Our Dyson V8 review awarded the model four and a half stars out of five, essentially giving it a glowing recommendation. It's powerful for a cordless, features an easy-to-use design, and is still a versatile vacuum for everyday use.

Shark Matrix Plus 2in1 Robot Vacuum & Mop: was $699 now $479.99 at Target

This Shark vacuum and mop combo has a massive $220 discount at today's Labor Day sale. The Matrix Plus can clean your carpets and hard floors and tackle tricky edges by blasting them with air. The robot vacuum can also empty and charge itself via its base station, and if you suffer from allergies, you'll be pleased to know it has HEPA filtration and an anti-allergen seal.

Shop more Labor Day sales